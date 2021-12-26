Collective strength and self-discipline will defeat the coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 and said the country’s collective strength lies in the self-discipline and self-awareness that will ultimately defeat the coronavirus.

It is thanks to the efforts of all that India was able to fight the largest pandemic in 100 years. We have remained united as a family in every difficult moment. To help someone in their community or city… everyone tried to do more than they could have done. If you compare the immunization figures in the world today with those of India, it looks like the country has handled an unprecedented task … at which point a target has been achieved, said the Prime Minister in his monthly radio show “Mann ki Baat”.

We must also keep in mind that a new variant of the Coronavirus has already knocked on the door. Our experience over the past two years is that our own effort as a citizen is very important in overcoming this global pandemic. Our scientists are constantly studying this new variant of Omicron. They receive new data every day, their suggestions are being worked out. In such a situation, self-awareness, self-discipline is in itself the strength of the country to fight this variant of the Coronavirus. It is this very collective force that is ours that will defeat the Coronavirus; with this very sense of responsibility, we must enter 2022, he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come a day after announcing that the Covid-19 vaccination will begin on January 3 for children aged 15 to 18, while healthcare and frontline workers will receive a reminder that he has called precautionary dose from January 10.

Amid fears over the spread of the Omicron variant, the Prime Minister, while urging the public not to panic and give up the practice of wearing masks and washing their hands, listed three priority groups for the precautionary dose, less than a year after the country deployed its vaccination program against Covid-19.

During his remarks, he also remembered the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other defense personnel, including Group Captain Varun Singh, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier this month.

He mentioned the letter that Group Captain Varun Singh wrote to the principal of his school in Haryana in September to thank his teachers, instructors and peers over the years who have helped him shape his life and pass on a message to the children of his alma mater.

When Varun was in the hospital, I saw something on social media that touched me. He received Shaurya Chakra in August of this year. After this honor, he wrote a letter to the principal of his school. After reading this letter, the first thought that came to my mind was that even after reaching the peak of success, he did not forget to nurture his roots. Second, when he had time to celebrate, he cared for generations to come. He wanted the life of the students at the school he was studying at to be a celebration too.

In his letter, Varun Singh ji did not boast of his worth; instead, he referred to his failures. He explained how he converted his shortcomings into abilities. In one place in that letter he wrote, “It’s OK to be mediocre. Not everyone will excel in school and not everyone will be able to score in the 90s. If you do, it is an incredible achievement and should be applauded. However, if you don’t, don’t think you’re meant to be mediocre. You may be mediocre in school, but that is by no means a measure of things to come in life. Find your calling – it can be art, music, graphics, literature, etc. Whatever your goal, be dedicated, do your best. Never go to bed thinking I could have tried harder. In an age of increasing screen time, let’s make reading books popular too, ”he added.

He also stressed the importance of reading books. Let’s make reading more popular. I invite you all to share the books you have read this year. That way, you’ll help others build their reading lists for 2022, he said.