Dr Fauci says he was stunned and dismayed Trump supporters booed booster reveal





Dr Anthony Fauci said he was stunned on Sunday that former President Donald Trump was taunted by some of his supporters following the revelation that he had received a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

In recent days, the disgraced ex-president has been making headlines for his support for vaccines, which has drawn sharp criticism from many MAGA loyalists who have actively embraced anti-vaccine rhetoric. At an event he co-hosted with former Fox News star Bill OReilly this month, Trump drew moans from the crowd for both enthusiastically endorsing the vaccine and noting that he had recently been boosted.

Days later, in an interview with right-wing provocateur Candace Owens, Trump rebuked Owens’ anti-vax talking points, repeatedly noting that the vaccine works while encouraging viewers to get the shot. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take the vaccine, he said.

Interviewing Fauci on the ABCs This Week Sunday broadcast, guest presenter Jonathan Karl noted that after Trump was booed by his fans, he really rebuffed Owens’ suggestion that COVID-19 vaccines are not not effective or safe. At the same time, Karl wondered if supporters of the ex-presidents would listen to his advice.

I was a little dismayed when former President Trump came out and made this statement, and his supporters booed him, which stunned me, replied the White House’s chief medical adviser. I mean, given his popularity with this band, they would hoot him, which tells me how reluctant they are to be told what they should do.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, however, has expressed hope that Trump’s pro-vaccine stance may push vaccine-resistant conservatives to get their vaccines.

And I think continuing to say that people should get vaccinated and explaining that to them, in my mind is a good thing, Fauci said. I hope he will continue.

While Trump has praised vaccines in the past and recommended that his supporters get vaccinated, he has generally presented it as a matter of personal freedom and has not gone out of his way to publicly tout vaccinations. Meanwhile, his latest round of comments was applauded by President Joe Biden, saying it was one of the few things he and I agree on.

Trump, for his part, said it would now be very difficult to be too critical of Biden as he thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did.

