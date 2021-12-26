Donald Trump’s golf resorts in Scotland lost over $ 8 million in 2020





Donald Trump’s golf resorts in Scotland lost more than $ 8million (£ 6.6million) in 2020, according to records.

The former president’s two resorts in the country – Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire and Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire – suffered substantial losses last year despite millions in government grants, according to financial reports that their operating companies filed with the UK government this week.

Trump Turnberry saw his turnover drop from $ 26.37million (£ 19.7million) in 2019 to $ 8.97million (£ 6.7million) in 2020, according to the report registered by Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd, owner of the resort. The company recorded an operating loss of $ 7.1million (£ 5.3million) in 2020, according to files. He lost $ 2.72million (£ 2.3million) in 2019.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, owner of Trump’s hotel complex in Aberdeenshire, saw sales increase from $ 4.38million (£ 3.3million) in 2019 to $ 1.47million (£ 1.1million) in 2020, according to his report.

Donald Trump gestures while walking during a round of golf at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, Scotland on July 14, 2018. Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images

The resort recorded a loss of $ 1.74million (£ 1.3million) in 2020, marking nine consecutive years without a profit. The company lost $ 1.47million (£ 1.1million) in 2019.

Reports signed by Trump’s son Eric Trump as director of both companies blamed the losses on resorts closed for long periods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump Turnberry was closed from March 23 to July 15, 2020 and again from November 20 to April 26, according to records.

The Turnberry complex has received $ 3.08million (£ 2.3million) from the UK government as part of its coronavirus job retention (leave) program, records show. The BBC reported that a subsidiary, SLC Turnberry Ltd., made new requests for government grants of between £ 435,000 and £ 1.1million from January to August this year, citing government data not included in published records.

Still, company accounts show that the average number of employees at the resort rose from 541 in 2019 to 289 in 2020.

“The government support was helpful in keeping as many jobs as possible, but uncertainty over the duration of the support and the sustained impact of the pandemic meant layoffs were needed to prepare the company for the effects of the pandemic. long term on the hospitality industry, ”Eric Trump said in the report.

Donald Trump’s International Golf Links clubhouse is pictured behind the 18th hole north of Aberdeen on the east coast of Scotland on June 25, 2016. Michal Wachucik / AFP via Getty Images

He continued that “demand has been strong” in Turnberry in 2021 despite restrictions on inbound travel “and that” many weddings and receptions “are planned for 2021 and 2022.

“We are convinced that the future of the station is solid,” he added.

The Aberdeenshire Seaside Resort report said the COVID-19 restrictions were having a “direct impact” on the company’s poor performance in 2020.

Nonetheless, Eric Trump said in the report that the company “continues to feature prominently in the world golf rankings and plays an important role in Trump’s global portfolio.”

All facilities at the resort were forced to close on March 21 of last year, according to the report, but while golf was allowed from May 6, the Macleod House Hotel remained closed throughout 2020.

“The UK government’s leave program has been helpful in keeping as many jobs as possible, and the majority of employees have been reinstated during the year,” the report said. Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited received around $ 605,000 (£ 452,000) from the program in 2020, according to the company’s financial statements.

He also claimed between $ 114,000 (£ 85,000) and $ 275,000 (£ 205,000) from the program between January and August 2021, according to the BBC.

The average number of employees at the station rose from 84 in 2019 to 63 in 2020, according to records.

The report also noted: “While it is certain that with the easing of restrictions there is pent-up demand from the leisure and business markets, it is clear that there is still a threat of further imposition. restrictions if the number of COVID-19 cases increases. or new variants emerge.

“Brexit has also had an impact on business, as supply chains are disrupted and the labor market is shrunk. Transport, freight and import duties are also increasing, as is the overall cost of rising goods. “

Representatives for Eric Trump have been contacted for comment.

