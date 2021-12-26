Politics
PM Modi addresses the nation at Mann Ki Baat’s last edition in 2021: Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in the 84th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This is its last edition of the year. “Mann Ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio speech, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of each month. The Prime Minister spoke about the emerging threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, India’s successful vaccination campaign against Covid, the habit of reading books and Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness in the car).
Check out all the latest updates from PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat:
-The PM shares the efforts of the government on “Ek qadam swachhata ki ore” (One more step towards cleanliness)
According to PM Modi, several central ministries have started to change old records and paper practices and have embraced digitization.
- At the Post Office, the junkyard has been transformed into a courtyard and cafeteria. Another junkyard has been converted into a two-wheel parking lot.
- The Ministry of the Environment has converted its vacant junkyard into a wellness center.
- The Ministry of Urban Affairs has set up a swachh ATM machine where people drop off the trash and take money in return.
- The Department of Civil Aviation has started making organic compost from dry leaves and organic waste.
-PM Modi salutes the startup Saaf Water during the Mann Ki Baat session
According to PM Modi, Saaf’s water startup will provide people with information about the purity and quality of water in their area using the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.
-PM Modi on Swacch Bharat
The cleanliness resolution will only be met with discipline, awareness and dedication, Prime Minister Modi said.
–PM Modi emphasizes reading books
Prime Minister Modi, at the Mann Ki Baat session on Sunday, said: “Books not only impart knowledge, they also shape personality and life. The hobby of reading books leads to wonderful satisfaction.” .
He said he would ask Mann Ki Baat listeners to mention about five books that they read and liked in 2021. This practice will help others choose good books in 2022.
–PM Modi will address students before the exam
Prime Minister Modi said that like every year, also this year, he will discuss similar topics with the students taking the exams. Registration for the program will begin from December 28 to January 20. This online competition will also be organized for students, teachers and parents in grades 9 to 12. “Together, we will reflect on many aspects related to exams, careers, success, and the lives of students”, said the Prime Minister.
– “We must remember that a new variant of Covid-19 Omicron has knocked on our doors. To defeat this global pandemic, our efforts as citizens are important,” Prime Minister Modi said in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ .
-PM Mod said a new variant of Covid-19 has already knocked on the door. Our experience of the past two years is that our own effort as a citizen is very important to overcome this global pandemic, “he added.
-Prime Minister Modi said: “During these seven years, while doing Mann Ki Baat, I could also have discussed the achievements of the government. You too would have liked it; you would also have appreciated it! But it’s my decades-long experience that away from the media gaze, there are millions of people doing great things. “
The first episode of the show was broadcast on October 3, 2014. In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, broadcast on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces after 50 years of victory. India over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation around 9.45 p.m. to announce the Covid vaccination campaign for adolescents. PM Modi also winked at the booster dose of the vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people over the age of 60 with co-morbidities.
