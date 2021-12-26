“The nation voted for Imran to hold the corrupt to account, but we failed,” says Rashid – Pakistan





Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that the nation voted for Imran Khan to hold all corrupt and money launderers accountable, but “we did not do it.”

Addressing what appeared to be a spokesperson in Karachi, the minister said Imran Khan was keen to catch anyone who looted the national wealth through legal means “but the roots of the Mafia in this country run so deep that we might not catch them “.

Rashid said the opposition should be afraid of when people express their anger at them.

“People accuse us of the situation [inflation], but it actually happened because of the old leaders ”, underlined the minister, while admitting“ that it is our error not to have been able to explain it to the people ”.

He said the initiatives taken by the government, including the disbursement of health cards and rationing, were not ordinary measures, however, “we just couldn’t let people realize the importance of such facilities. “.

He also stressed that he would not hesitate to accept that the country is currently facing a gas crisis, adding that “it is a reality”.

“A one-way ticket to Nawaz Sharif”

The minister, while turning his arms against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said the convicted prime minister had left the country after numerous tragedies, adding “probably he is in good health because he did not consult any doctor. [in London] since the time he got there “.

Read also: How can a convicted person become Prime Minister, wonders Prime Minister Imran

Rashid also accused Sharif of attacking the justice system and making statements about the military while sitting abroad. But, according to the minister, it made no difference because “Imran is not going anywhere”.

His remarks come a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed surprise at media reports that the self-exiled Sharif was returning home because his conviction (of the Nawaz) could be withdrawn. How can a convict become prime minister of the country for the fourth time? Prime Minister Imran asked.

“The closing of borders must be done by consensus”

Speaking about the state of play in talks with the Afghan Taliban on the border situation, Rashid said Pakistan wants the border fence work to continue by consensus.

“It took a lot of money to get this job done. We have invited the whole world to Pakistan because we want to help the [Afghan] Taliban. They also assured us that their soil would not be used against Pakistan, ”the minister noted.

Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan had interrupted a week ago the erection of a security fence by the Pakistani army along the border between the two countries.

Pakistan has fenced off most of the 2,600 km border despite protests from Kabul, which challenged the British-era border demarcation that divides families and tribes on either side.

On December 19, Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said Taliban forces had prevented the Pakistani army from erecting what he called an illegal border fence along the eastern province of Nangarhar.

However, it was reported by Dawn a day ago that the Pakistani and Afghan Taliban authorities overcame the border fence dispute by agreeing to other fences to be made by consensus.

In his statement, Rashid also informed that there will be a meeting called tomorrow at 2 p.m. to discuss the Afghan situation. He did not disclose further details of the meeting agendas, however.

Responding to a question, the Minister said that the [government] had indirect contact with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

“Discussions with Altaf Hussain are out of the question”

When asked about the MQM, Rashid said he was on good terms with the party but there was no possibility of talks with its founder Altaf Hussain.

“There are several cases including those related to the murder and lawlessness registered against him, but when it comes to talks he cannot be held,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1665952/nation-voted-for-imran-to-hold-the-corrupt-accountable-but-we-failed-in-it-says-rashid

