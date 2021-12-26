Christmas, Saint Francis and Donald Trump – Manila Newsletter





We don’t do things by halves and, in addition to our own language, we add Spanish, Mexican, Italian, German and American touches.

Some 800 years ago in Italy, Saint Francis of Assisi thought of reconstructing the nativity scene as part of the Christmas celebrations. The idea caught fire and even royalty imagined and created wonderful dioramas and characters. To this day, Italian families assemble room-sized nativity scenes (presepio) enlarged to include life in the city of Bethlehem while retaining spiritual symbolisms.

ELEMENTS OF BELN An Italian presepio (Google Images)

More than just dolls, the figures of a presepio each have a meaning.

A sleeping shepherd tending to 12 sheep signifies the unconscious people to whom the angels announce the coming of Christ and the sheep represent the 12 apostles. The Three Kings / Magics represent Asia, Africa and Europe paying homage to Christ and are represented arriving respectively on a camel, an elephant and a horse. Among the people of Bethlehem there is a butcher and sellers of cheese, poultry, eggs, fruit, bread, wine and fish representing the months of the year when their products are available. For example, the castaera, an old woman roasting chestnuts, represents the month of November when chestnuts are in season. There could also be card players, a monk, a GRO, a fortune teller, a laundress and strangely a man, with pants down and his back bare, pooping, known as the caganer. I understand queen elizabeth was so featured and i have one of donald trump doing his thing, bought at the beln fair held in plaza mayor in madrid at this time of year. I have no idea what it means that stripped of external accessories, all men / women are equal? ELEMENTS OF BELN – Donald Trump in caganer.

The idea spread to Spain, Mexico where they call it El Nacimiento and finally here. We therefore adorn our houses with parl, beln and Christmas trees (a German idea); warn toddlers that they had better not sulk because Santa Claus is coming to town; and excited to sing Ditch Through the Snow and Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer without seeing either.

Our speech is supposed to come from the lanterns which guided the spectators of the Mass towards the Misas de Aguinaldo before dawn and the Misa de Gallo at midnight on December 24th. Whatever its origin, our parl has gone from a simple Japanese papel on a bamboo stick frame to spectacular bungalow-sized San Fernando that can immobilize a fuse box.

I don’t know if the good padres still ride it, but one of my childhood memories is the Christmas crib in Baguio Cathedral. In the past, too, Malacaang’s Christmas decor included a life-size antique painting. Mary and Joseph were in velvet embroidered with gold and the baby Jesus appeared to be in solid ivory. (I wonder where they are now.) The beln of a Makati house occupies one side of a large sala, the nursery in the snowy countryside with a moving train, ski jump, merry-go-round, waterfall and a lake with real water etc.

ELEMENTS OF THE BELN – An Ilocos beln

We seem to have different regional traditions. A late 19th century Beln Ilocos auctioned at a recent Leon Gallery auction clearly follows the European pattern. It was in its original urn and consisted of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus, the three kings kneeling before the child, a woman with a pot on her head and other townspeople carrying gifts, a couple of cows, an angel, and surprisingly, what appears to be a caganer.

A Bohol set is different. Probably at the beginning of the 19th century, it consists of the Holy Family and the seven archangels. The other usual figures are missing. In other settings, probably of an even older date, the sleeping child (Nio Dormido) is on a four-poster bed.

New Yorkers flock to Rockefeller Center to admire a giant Christmas tree near the ice rink and to the Great Hall of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to see the Angel Tree. With impressive ornaments and lights are 18th-century Neapolitan angels figures, as if they were watching over Mary, Joseph and the newborn Jesus in the stable below.

The most elaborate beln I have seen was ordered for a Spanish infant. Beln is of course Spanish for the city of Bethlehem and the ensemble filled a large living room at the Palacio Rel in Madrid. Placed on a large table, the beln was indeed the city of Bethlehem. We first saw fields on the outskirts of towns, farmers busy working. Then we entered the city, in cobbled streets with children playing, in front of houses with housewives at the windows chatting and hanging out the laundry. In the square there were men partying in a tavern, vendors and buyers, aristocrats in their carriages, officers on horseback. Three visiting kings had gone ahead, each with wife and children, officials, servants, security, baggage carts, cooking utensils, and work.

A star was before us and in sight there were three dozen angels hovering above a humble hut surrounded by shepherds and their flocks and townspeople carrying gifts for the newly born savior.

Comments are cordially invited, addressed to [email protected]

