Four lockdown measures Boris Johnson could put in place after Omicron’s warning

New Covid restrictions for the New Year and beyond will be discussed at a crucial meeting tomorrow, according to reports.

Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty will join the crucial virtual meeting to analyze the latest data.

Boris Johnson’s cabinet will discuss its next move, after repeatedly saying it would not hesitate to act after Christmas if further action is needed to put the brakes on Omicron.

But the Mirror reports that it is not clear to what extent Mr Johnson will have a say.

The prime minister can bow to rebel conservative calls for more restrictions or he can follow the advice of government science advisers calling for tougher measures.

Tory MPs hoping to succeed the PM have been warned to avoid backing tough measures, or risk damaging their chances of taking Mr Johnson’s post.

At the last Cabinet meeting, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps spoke out against the strict measures.

Some scientists have long called for a breaker lockout, with Independent Sage saying it had to be deployed before Christmas for it to have an effect on Omicron’s throttling.

Sage scientists have published research that has highlighted the need for more stringent measures.

The data released by the UKHSA on Thursday seemed quite optimistic, which could cause the prime minister to procrastinate on introducing more stringent guidance.

If the statistics shared at tomorrow’s meeting seem somewhat optimistic, ministers could ask that no restrictions be introduced at this time.

While waiting to know when the next Covid-O meeting will take place, we are looking at possible measures the PM could introduce this week.

What are the current Covid measures in England compared to the rest of the UK?

England is the only nation in the UK not to have new Covid measures in place on Boxing Day or December 27.

In Wales, a maximum of six people can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants.

Northern Irish people will no longer be able to attend standing indoor events and nightclubs are expected to close.

From Monday, nightclubs will be closed and hotel companies will have to resume offering only table service if they serve alcohol.

Bars, restaurants and indoor recreation facilities such as gymnasiums, theaters and museums will also need to reinstate one-meter social distancing rules.

In England, mandatory masks in confined spaces are required, along with proof of vaccination or negative tests required to enter major events and nightclubs.

People with confirmed Covid must self-isolate for seven days.

1) Summon “Stage 2”

If the Prime Minister invokes the Covid Stage 2 restrictions, Britons could see a return to the six outdoor and indoor rule.

The curbs that were in place in April prevented people from mingling with another household inside.

Bars, pubs and restaurants could only be used outdoors.

Before dismissing such an idea, it was revealed that top scientists modeled the impact of such measures on Omicron.

Experts from the Scientific Group on Modeling of Pandemic Influenza, Operational Subgroup (Spi-MO) based their study on the introduction of the measures on December 28 or New Year’s Day and their maintenance until the 15th, January 28 or March 28.

They examined whether the step 2 measures could reduce the impact of the variant and found that the quickly implemented step 2 measures would reduce the peak hospital pressure to about half of its level in the setting. plan B only.

In a summary of its findings, the Spi-MO stated: A reduction in the mixture equivalent to half that of step 2 results in only a very small reduction in severe results compared to plan B alone.

Stage 2 has a much larger effect, reducing the number of deaths up to May 31 by 39% (24-54%) if kept in place from December 28 to March 28, and 18% (12- 27%) if it is kept in place until January 15.

The modeling has not yet been provided to ministers for review.

2) Locking the circuit breaker

Circuit breaker lockouts are restrictions applied over a short period of time to delay the spread of Covid.

Experts hope these types of measures will reduce cases of Covid.

December 28 is considered the earliest possible start date for this type of containment.

If it is used, you can be sure officials are hoping it will reduce the pressure on the NHS.

The Prime Minister is still banking on his recall program, especially after encouraging the British to get the jab even on Christmas Day.

Labor has not called for a breaker lockout. Sir Keir Starmer said the number of people admitted to hospital was different from when he called a circuit breaker in the fall of 2020.

He told Times Radio: The numbers are cause for concern. [But] hospitalizations are different from what they were the previous fall when we called for a disruption of the circuit. “

He added: The government must take control, must come up with a plan.

We will be looking at it like we did last week with Plan B, if we think these are the right steps then we will support it.

3) Deploy “Plan C”

There are growing fears that a Covid ‘Plan C’ will be implemented right after Christmas.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has warned that a large wave of Covid hospital admissions is expected soon.

The report says: the earlier the interventions and the more rigorous they are, the more likely they are to be effective.

Earlier interventions may produce the same or greater effect at less rigor and applied for a shorter time than late interventions.

So, in line with their advice that would adopt a Plan C, the government could reintroduce table service in pubs, bars and restaurants to avoid overcrowding.

They could also reintroduce the need for Britons to register at the sites, using the NHS COVID app.

Schools could be closed, despite Nadhim Zahawi’s efforts to avoid this.

The government could take a different approach by first closing senior classes in secondary schools, before considering disrupting primary education.

Professor Christina Pagel, director of the clinical operations research unit at University College London, said the Prime Minister should act as soon as possible, instead of waiting for more definitive evidence.

She urged ministers to heed Sage’s advice and immediately return to step two of the roadmap to prevent thousands of infections over the next few days, and then monitor the situation hour by hour so that action can be taken. be lifted as quickly as possible, hopefully in time to allow for limited domestic mixing over the Christmas weekend.

4) Full lock

The PM could consider a full lockdown while monitoring the situation “hour by hour”.

But that’s highly unlikely, given the number of rule violations that took place in Downing Street over the past year, many of which have come to light by the Mirror.

Last week, addressing the nation in a pre-recorded message, Mr Johnson said: ‘We can’t rule out other measures after Christmas – and we were going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do whatever it takes. ‘it is necessary to protect public health.

But people like Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Government’s Science Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), are warning that Omicron is coming like an express train.

Professor Reicher insisted that the government must give the public a clear and good message about the seriousness of the crisis.

A full lockdown might be a ‘clear message’, but given the latest UKHSA data, it’s unclear how much a full lockdown is needed.

It is expected to last until the pressure on the NHS drops significantly.

But that will be the last thing the Prime Minister considers given the number of lockdown rules Downing Street officials broke over the past year.

The Mirror revealed that Christmas parties were held at Number 10, the Conservative CCHQ and various government departments.

In light of this, a Mirror poll found that 77% believe other Britons will be less likely to follow the Covid rules after the Christmas party scandal.

No new changes

Tory MPs are ready to rebel against any prospect of new restrictions, with 100 alone rebelling against face masks and Covid passports for nightclubs.

An initial analysis for the UK government found that a person with Omicron Covid is 50 to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital than a person with the Delta strain.

Someone with the Omicron variant is also 31% to 45% less likely to attend A&E compared to Delta, the UK Health Safety Agency said.

Conservative rebels can use this as further proof of the need to stop deploying further measures.

Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, told the Observer it was time to move away from the lazy assumption that government has the right to control our lives, adding that the British should once again take responsibility for our own lives.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Sir Graham said: “Even with new concrete evidence that the Omicron variant will not cause the devastation initially predicted, there are very real fears that if this year’s Christmas has been suspended, the New Years could be canceled instead. That must not happen. “

Charles Walker, a former vice-chair of the committee, said he hoped emerging data would support keeping the current course of action.

Mr Walker told The Observer: I think the Prime Minister has done extremely well to weigh the information, keep his cool and get us to this point.

When could they be applied?

Parliament takes around two days to remember, so that could mean the measures would not come into effect until around December 29 at the earliest.

December 27 and 28 are both statutory holidays, which could slow the process down.

