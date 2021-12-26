Burkina Faso government declares two-day mourning after 41 people killed in ambush





The government of Burkina Faso has declared a two-day period of mourning as suspected militants killed at least 41 members of a government-backed civilian militia in the country’s northern desert. AFP reports that militants ambushed a column of civilian fighters from the Homeland Defense Volunteers (VDP) on Thursday, a group the government is funding and training to contain Islamist insurgents.



Authorities say the attack was one of the heaviest day-long casualties that civilian militias have suffered to date. The attack also comes a month after an attack on a gendarmerie post killed 53 people – the worst strike against Burkinabe security forces in years. “In this painful circumstance and in tribute to the valiant VDP and to the civilians who fell in defense of the homeland, the President of Burkina Faso decrees a period of national mourning of forty-eight hours, from Sunday,” said the spokesperson. word of the government Alkassoum Maiga in a press release. declaration. Meanwhile, there has been a spate of protests in recent months over the government’s perceived failure to curb a four-year Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands in Africa’s Sahel region and forced more than one million people flee their homes. Militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have inflicted heavy losses on the region’s armies, killing soldiers in Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali almost every week in scattered attacks. The Burkinabé army said around 100 militants were killed earlier this month in a joint offensive involving hundreds of soldiers from Burkina Faso and Niger, who also seized firearms, improvised explosive devices and hundreds of motorcycles.

