Speeding up childhood immunizations amid Hurricane Omicron
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – After some delay, the government finally started immunizing children aged 6 to 11 on December 14, 2021. The number of immunization targets reached 26.5 million children based on census data from the 2020 population. This measure was taken in conjunction with the entry of the Omicron variant into Indonesia.
Covid-19 Handling Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito stressed that vaccines for children aged 6 to 11 are an extra protective effort for children and those around them. He said the Sinovac vaccine given to children had been approved for use in emergencies or emergencies. Emergency use of authorization (EUA), as well as the issuance of a Food and Drug Inspection Agency (POM) distribution permit number.
“EUA issuance is granted to Covid-19 drugs or vaccines that are still in the development stage during the pandemic only to provide the best protection for the entire community,” Wiku said.
Based on the results of scientific reports of the tests that were carried out, Wiku said periodic surveillance of vaccine recipients in China. This scientific decision takes into account the safety and the ability to form antibodies so that the vaccine can be recommended for children aged 6 to 11 years.
The EUA provided is also an effort to speed up the process of developing vaccine registration and evaluation without forgetting aspects of quality, safety and efficacy.
“The vaccination of children is carried out in various centers such as health centers, hospitals, vaccination service posts, in schools or other educational units as well as in institutions for the social protection of children”, said Wiku said.
To date, 19 people in Indonesia have been exposed to Omicron. This situation makes the vaccination of vulnerable people, including pregnant women and children, increasingly urgent to implement.
President Joko Widodo said last week that until last week, only 1 million children had been vaccinated. Still a long way from the initial target of 26.5 million.
Based on the results of scientific reports of trials that have been carried out, periodic monitoring of vaccine recipients in China. This scientific decision takes into account the safety and the ability to form antibodies so that the vaccine can be recommended for children aged 6 to 11 years.
Third, the EUA provided is also an effort to speed up the process of developing vaccine registration and evaluation without forgetting aspects of quality, safety and efficacy. Vaccination of children is carried out in various centers such as health centers, hospitals, vaccination service posts, in schools or other educational units as well as in child welfare institutions.
Former Director of WHO South East Asia, Tjandra Yoga Aditama, vaccination should be done immediately to inhibit Omicron levels in Indonesia. But he recalled another important thing, namely to choose news and news from specific sources.
“Don’t be quick to waver at the news that the source is unclear even though it is circulating in our group’s WA,” Tjandra said.
Wiku Adisasmito said the same thing. The public are advised to receive information to be selective and to pay particular attention to it on the basis of existing facts or scientific studies. The public is also urged to exercise caution in receiving information and not to distribute or create video content without a scientific basis.
“Please do not create any false content that is not based on facts and scientific data from reliable sources. Because there are legal penalties if it spreads and causes misinformation or misinformation.” Wiku said.
Vaccination of children aged 6 to 11 is done in stages. The first phase of immunization will be carried out in provinces and districts / cities with criteria for dose 1 immunization coverage greater than 70 percent and vaccination coverage for the elderly greater than 60 percent.
To date, 8.8 million people from 106 regencies / cities in 11 provinces have met these criteria, namely Banten, DI Yogyakarta, DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, East Kalimantan, Riau Islands, Nusa Tenggara West, North Sulawesi. , and Bali.
The vaccine currently in use is of the Sinovac type and already has an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Acting Director General of Disease Prevention and Control, Ministry of Health, dr. Maxi Kidney Rondonuwu guarantees the availability of vaccines for this child.
“There are 6.4 million doses for December then January 2022, there will be an additional Sinovac vaccine from the general manager of the pharmacy and it has arrived, so this (vaccination for children) will not be broken,” said Maxi.
In fact, he said that Sinovac from next year will only be used for pediatric doses. This is a note to prioritize vaccines other than Sinovac for targets other than children aged 6 to 11.
