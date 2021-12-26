The gospel of Donald Trump Jr.





Donald Trump Jr. is both extremely unappealing and uninteresting. He combines corruption, ineptitude and banality in his person. He is perpetually wronged; obsessed with left-hand trolling; a rude, one-dimensional character who has done a remarkable job of hiding from the audience any redeeming qualities he might have.

There is one case worth ignoring, other than this: Don Jr. was his father’s chief envoy to the MAGA world; hes one of the most popular figures in the Republican party; and he’s influential with Republicans in positions of power. He’s also tuned in to what appeals to the GOP base. So every once in a while it’s worth paying attention to what he has to say.

Trump spoke at a rally in Turning Point USA on December 19. He displayed seething, almost pathological resentments; insults on the playing field (he led the crowd in Lets Go, Brandon chants); tough guy / average joe shtick; and a stirring sense of wronged victimization and persecution, all coming from the elitist and extravagant son of a former president.

But there was a short section of Trump’s speech that I found particularly revealing. Fairly early in the speech, he said, “If we get together, they can’t all cancel us. Okay? They won’t. And it will be against a lot of our beliefs because I would love not to have to participate in the culture of cancellation. I would love it not to exist. But as long as that’s the case, folks, we better play the same game. Okay? We’ve been playing T-ball for half a century as they play hardball and cheat. To the right? We turned the other cheek, and I sort of understand the biblical reference, I understand the mentality, but it hasn’t helped us. Okay? This did not bring us anything while we gave up ground in all the major institutions of our country.

Throughout his speech, Don Jr. described a scenario in which Trump supporters, Americans living in Red America, are relentlessly attacked by a vicious and brutal enemy. He described it as an existential battle between good and evil. One side must prevail; the other must be overwritten. This in turn justifies all the means necessary to win. And the son of the former president has a message for the tens of millions of evangelicals who form the dynamic foundation of the GOP: The scriptures are essentially a manual for suckers. The teachings of Jesus have given us nothing. It’s worse than that, really; the ethics of Jesus prevented the successful continuation of cultural wars against the left. If the ethics of Jesus encourages sensitivities which could lead politicians to act a little less brutally, a little more civilly, with a little more grace? Then he has to go.

Decency is for suckers.

Translating the teachings of Jesus into public life and determining how they should influence the duties of the state is a complicated matter. Ten years ago, I wrote a book with Michael Gerson, City of Man: Religion and Politics in a New Era, in which we dealt with this and other issues. But what we heard from Donald Trump Jr. was something very different. He believes, like his father, that politics should be practiced in a ruthless, ruthless and vengeful manner. The end justifies the means. Standards and guardrails must be broken. Morality and legality must always be subordinated to the pursuit of power and self-interest. This is the Trumpian ethic.

The problem is, the Trumpian ethic has not been confined to the Trump family. We have seen it not only in the enthusiastic and at times passionate response from the crowd at Turning Point USA to Don Jr.’s speech, but almost every day in the words and actions of Republicans in positions of power. Donald Trump and his eldest son have become evangelists of a different kind.

Their approach was not taken by Republicans, of course. There are GOP governors and other members of the Republican Party who embody a very different ethic, and for the good of their party and their country, I hope they gain influence. But it would be naive and irresponsible to claim that what we have seen since the departure of Donald Trump is the revitalization of ethical standards and demands for moral excellence within the Republican Party.

Liz Cheney has voted with President Trump more than 90 percent of the time, but is now persona non grata in the GOP because she is ready to defend the Constitution and the rule of law and oppose a violent aggression against the Capitol and an effort to overturn a free and fair election. When Liz Cheney is more despised in the party than the mad Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan, Madison Cawthorn or Donald Trump Jr., you know the GOP has lost its moral bearings.

I understand that many Americans, including a number of Republicans I know, would prefer that we leave the Trump family. But the Trump family and the MAGA world won’t let us do it. And they are playing for good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/12/gospel-donald-trump-jr/621122/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos