Building the nation’s capital for a fast train, President Jokowi still needs $ 441 billion for infrastructure





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The government of President Joko Widodo needs an additional $ 441 billion or the equivalent of Rs.6257 billion to complete infrastructure development by 2024. The Finance and Risk Management Branch of the Ministry of Finance (DJPPR Ministry of Finance) said that infrastructure development is the backbone of economic recovery, as well as to encourage long-term growth. The DJPPR of the Ministry of Finance noted that to finance infrastructure development during the period 2020-2024, an investment of up to $ 441 billion is needed. The large financing needs make the APBN inadequate to support it independently. “With the state budget alone, it will not be able to meet the financing needs of infrastructure,” said the head of the DJPPR government support sub-directorate to the Ministry of Finance Yonathan Setianto Hadi at the meeting. Indonesia’s Sustainable Projects talk show, Wednesday 12/22/2021). In Yonathan’s explanation, it is hoped that infrastructure funding can come from three sources of funding, namely the fiscal budget of $ 163 billion (37%); public enterprises for an amount of 93 billion dollars (21%); and the largest is the private sector with $ 185 billion (42 percent). For this reason, as well as to encourage the need for sustainable infrastructure, innovative financing is seen as a must. Yonathan said the financing programs that will be encouraged aim to attract private sector investment, innovative financing instruments, tax policies and incentives, and increase access to global finance. At the same time, innovative financing mechanisms are a priority. The program is divided into Government Business Cooperation (PPP), Blended Finance and SDG Indonesia One. First of all, PPP or Private public partnership (PPP). Yonathan revealed that there are currently 50 projects funded using this program across Indonesia. Its value reaches Rp. 241 trillion. Second, blended finance or blended finance that mixes fiscal, private sector, donor and philanthropic budgets. Third, SDG Indonesia One, which is also a mixed funding platform with the government’s Special Mission Vehicle (SMV), namely PT. Multi-infrastructure facility (SMI). Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211227/9/1481923/bangun-ibu-kota-negara-hingga-kereta-cepat-presiden-jokowi-butuh-us441-miliar-lagi-untuk-infrastruktur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos