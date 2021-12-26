Mindset is at the center of Fulton DAs investigation | national





ATLANTA If Fulton County prosecutors decide to take action against Donald Trump, a key factor they must prove is that the former president knew his conduct was illegal as he sought to overturn the election results of 2020 in Georgia.

But nearly a year after Trump’s phone call to Brad Raffensperger leaked, in which he urged the Secretary of State to find him the 11,780 votes to defeat President Joe Bidens here, legal observers are divided. on the ease of this task.

Some view the January 2 conversation, along with reports of other calls Trump made to senior Georgian officials in the preceding weeks, as compelling evidence that the former president had the requisite criminal intent to violate state laws prohibiting electoral interference. They wonder why it took District Attorney Fani Willis so long to prosecute Trump 11 months after he launched a criminal investigation.

The intention is in the words. The intention is in the goal, in the motive, said Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor. The unspoken subtext of his words when he says just find me 11,780 votes is I’m happy to win at any cost, including stealing votes, cheating, or lying to deprive Joe Biden of his victory. It’s an audio-recorded crime.

Others argue that it will be difficult for prosecutors to meet high legal standards to prove such intent in the courtroom.

Whatever one might think of what was in the president’s mind, there is a not unreasonable argument that the president believed in a certain set of facts which were in his favor as to the outcome of the election. said Brandon Bullard, an Atlanta-based appeals lawyer and former public defender.

Neither Willis nor a Trump spokesperson returned requests for comment. Willis, a Democrat elected in November 2020, previously said politics played no role in her decision to launch the investigation and that she had no predetermined opinion on whether to prosecute.

I don’t take any pleasure in it, and that’s what I want people to understand, the veteran prosecutor told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in February.

Soften the ground

In order for a jury to convict an accused of a crime, prosecutors must establish mens rea, a Latin term that means the person had a guilty mind, and do so with the highest standard of proof: beyond any reasonable doubt.

Under this standard, jurors must acquit if they believe there is another reasonable explanation for a defendant’s behavior beyond that presented by the prosecution.

Prosecutors, of course, can’t read minds, and defendants rarely voluntarily admit that they intended to commit crimes. Thus, prosecutors demonstrate mens rea by gathering enough direct and circumstantial evidence for jurors to infer criminal intent.

If it chooses to go ahead with a case against Trump, the Fulton District Attorney’s Office would have to rely heavily on the audio from the Raffensperger appeal. Prosecutors may also collate information gleaned from interviews with relevant officials and documents uncovered in Georgia and other investigations in New York and Capitol Hill. They could also highlight reports of phone calls Trump made to Governor Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr and Frances Watson, then Raffensperger’s assistant, in December 2020 and anything that might shed light on what Trump and his closest allies said and thought before and after the vote count was certified.

Observers who believe Willis should seek an indictment against Trump argue that there is already a plethora of evidence in the public domain that proves he knew he lost the election, but still exerted undue pressure on Georgian officials.

For Kirschner, the examples begin months before the election, when Trump began to question the electoral system or to suggest, as he did in an August 2020 speech in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that the only way to losing this election is if this election is rigged.

He was softening the field criminally, in my opinion for his future attempt to steal the election, said Kirschner, professor and legal analyst for NBC.

John Banzhaf III, professor of public interest law at George Washington University, has submitted reports to Fulton DAs’ office in recent months which he says demonstrate that Trump was aware of his electoral loss and lack of fraud.

Among the clips is an interview former Attorney General Bill Barr gave to The Atlantic in which he recounted telling Trump the election results were correct, to which the President replied you must hate. Trump. Banzhaf also pointed out a report of Trump pressuring senior Justice Department officials to declare the election corrupt and leave the rest to me and the (Republican) members of Congress.

Banzhaf, who filed a legal complaint about Trump’s appeal with the prosecutor’s office, said Raffensperger’s appeal alone was enough to prove to a jury that there was criminal intent. Not only did Trump call out one of the only people in Georgia who could possibly influence the election results, Banzhaf said, but he made a repeated and precise request.

He didn’t call him and said, “Well, Raffensperger, I really wish I had had more voice in your state,” Banzhaf said. He’s very specific on exactly what he wanted. He said I wanted (11,780) votes to be able to win. It was an indication to me that he intended to influence the election.

A real stretch

Other legal experts, especially those who specialize in criminal defense, believe there may not be enough evidence to convict Trump under the standard beyond a reasonable doubt.

Just the words themselves (in the Raffensperger appeal), I find it hard to believe anyone could indict or get a conviction, whether it supported either perjury or obstruction of justice or electoral fraud, said Don Samuel, a longtime criminal defense attorney. whose prominent clients have included football star Ray Lewis, rapper TI and lawyer Claud Tex McIver.

Politicians are exaggerating, pounding their chests and making imprecise statements, he said. To prove that Trump’s comments on the integrity of the electoral system heading into November 2020 shows that a motive for committing a crime is a real stretch, Samuel added. Politicians are constantly dishonest on things and that is not criminal.

Much could be boiled down to analyzing what exactly Trump meant when he told Raffensperger to get him 11,780 votes, Bullard said, and whether a jury could be convinced he was soliciting a crime or whatever.

I don’t think you can just make the phone call (Raffensperger) in front of a jury, Bullard said. Because the phone call could cut both ways, and a good defense attorney will argue that (Trump) believed deep in his heart that there had been fraud, no matter if it was true and he wanted the local official who was responsible for making sure the results were accurate. to do its job.

Andrew Fleischman, an Atlanta attorney and former public defender, said he speaks to government officials on matters within their purview, even if what they’re asking for is bogus, bogus or without due process is a protected form of political discourse. He compared it to chants by Trump worshipers to lock up former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

I think (Trumps) actually has a pretty solid First Amendment defense there, Fleischman said.

Others disagree. Legal experts at the Brookings Institution, who recently wrote a report concluding that Trump faces a substantial risk of state charges based on multiple crimes, argued that speech is integral to criminal conduct, such as that fighting words, threats and solicitations, is not protected by the First Amendment.

Samuel noted that Trump spoke to Raffensperger while he was in the company of several of his lawyers.

Obviously he’s a strong-willed person, and I’m not sure he would have followed their advice anyway, but most people don’t commit crimes with a bunch of attorneys listening. , did he declare.

A Trump spokesperson previously called the Willis inquiry a politically motivated witch hunt.

Under pressure

Others argue that Trump shouldn’t be so loose. Two recounts overseen by Republican officials reaffirmed Biden’s victory in Georgia, and several lawsuits brought by the president’s allies have been dismissed in court, the Brookings report notes.

Trump was free to raise objections through the appropriate channels. He was not free to unilaterally decide he won and then break the law based on that belief, the report says, which does not weigh in on what should happen to Trump. The authors, who include Obama’s former ethics czar Norman Eisen and DeKalb’s ex-DA Gwen Keyes Fleming, strongly suggest that prosecutors can build a strong case against the former president.

Kirschner has said that failing to prosecute Trump for his actions undermines public confidence in our rule of law.

Others believe there are better ways for Willis to spend his time, which is to clear the backlog of 11,000 criminal cases that have built up during the pandemic.

We are so far behind in Fulton County. There are so many people sitting in prison. So many victims who have not yet obtained justice, said Samuel. I think discretion should be in favor of being able to do what we’re doing right and catch up with the pandemic.

