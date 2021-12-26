Politics
Think big, dream big and work hard: PM Modi tells India
Claiming that the coming year 2022 will be a golden page in building a new India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to reiterate their resolve to think big, dream big and work hard for them. shape.
Speaking to the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat, Modi noted that the progress of the people will pave the way for the progress of the country. Let’s keep innovating, doing new things and always keeping in mind the progress of our nation and the empowerment of our fellow Indians, he said.
During his remarks, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat and Group Captain Varun Singh, who died in the IAF copper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu at the beginning of the month. Modi recalled the letter Captain Varun Singh wrote to his school principal and pointed out that the letter that touched his heart had a special message not only for the school, but for all of society.
After reading this letter, the first thing that occurred to me is that he has not forgotten his roots although he has reached the heights of success. In his letter, he did not speak of his valor, but of his failures. He explained how he turned his weakness into strength, Modi said.
He added: At one place he wrote that not everyone will excel in school and not everyone will be able to score in the 90s. If you do, it is an incredible achievement and must be. applauded. If you don’t get scores in the 90s, don’t think you’re mediocre. You might be poor in school, but that is by no means a measure of things to come in life. Find your calling … do your best, never give up hope, never think you can’t be good at what you want to be. Don’t think that the 12th council note will decide what you are capable of achieving in your life. Believe in yourself and work for it.
Modi pointed out that the mantra that Captain Varun Singh’s letter gave to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary is equally important.
Make reading books more popular
Modi urged Indians to make book reading more popular and this is justified now, especially as screen time (the time people spend before computer and smartphone screens) increases.
Let’s make reading more popular. I invite you all to share the books you have read this year. In this way, you will help others to make their reading list for 2022. In a time when our screen time is increasing, reading books must also become more popular, for this too we must make efforts together, a- he declared.
Swachhata
Modi pointed out that India is full of innovative efforts to move Swachhata forward. He also praised the efforts of a young start-up called saafwater. With the help of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, it will provide residents with information about the purity and quality of water in their area.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the innovative efforts of various government departments and ministries, the Post Ministry, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in conducting the cleanliness program.
Culture
Modi stressed the need to preserve and popularize Indian culture. It is equally heartening to see global efforts that celebrate Indian culture, he added. Modi listened to the Greek students singing Vande Mataram and appreciated their effort.
Omicron
Commending the country for coming together amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Modi urged people to take precautions against the Omicron variant. He said the country entered 2022 with the responsibility of defeating Covid-19.
India is fighting Covid-19 thanks to the fiery effort of our Jan Shakti. The number of vaccinations in India is increasing and it shows the innovative zeal of our scientists and the confidence of our people, he said.
