A year ago, Fox News was considering a breakup with Trump. 2021 changed those plans.





News headlines on Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are displayed outside Fox headquarters on February 9, 2021, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images / TNS)

In the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, as Fox News executives and luminaries accepted its possible outcome, some began to see it as a long-awaited opportunity – a chance to break up with Donald Trump.

Even the president felt an increasing distance from the network that was once so closely tied to him. What’s the biggest difference between that and four years ago? he asked rhetorically during an election day appearance on Fox & Friends, skipping over obvious choices such as U.S. foreign relations, immigration policy, or the makeup of federal courts. I say Fox, he replied. It’s very different now.

The sentiment was most fervent on the side of Fox News and its Washington office, according to current and former Fox News figures familiar with the dynamics who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the internal conversations. Many felt that the networks’ identity had become too closely tied to its opinion leaders – some of whom had become not only on-air cheerleaders but behind-the-scenes advisers to a president beloved by their viewers – at the detriment of its former self – forged the image of a fair and balanced information operation.

Yet the post-Trump era has opened for Fox with a drop in ratings that quickly resulted in a recalibration of those 2021 visions.

Now, a year later, the dream some had of moving away from Trump is long gone. The biggest threat Fox now faces is a pair of looming lawsuits from two voting technology companies who claim the network, far from turning away from him, has allowed prominent figures allied to Trump – including hosts at the air as well as guests – to falsely slander them with spurious conspiracy theories about widespread electoral fraud.

Over the year, Fox managed to reassert himself as the No.1 cable programmer – and wholeheartedly realigned with the former president and his supporters.

It was a hard-fought triumph that allowed Fox executives to ignore two other recent developments that, at least to outsiders, have further undermined his credentials as a news broker – the departure of veteran presenter Chris Wallace and the panicked texts revelation three of his hosts sent to Trump’s chief of staff, urging him to quell the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

And it highlights a dynamic affecting the entire cable news industry at a time when politically polarized eras are increasingly shaping viewers’ decisions about what to watch.

The universe of cable news viewers is in decline, so you need to make the most of existing viewers, said Chris Stirewalt, former Fox News political editor, who likens cable news to the tobacco industry to 1988, where you have an addiction as your path to profit – and a strong motivation for channels to give their most loyal audiences the worldviews they desire. A lot of Fox’s decisions (suggest) they go this route.

Fox News spokesperson Irena Briganti attributed the networks’ ratings dominance to her staff – not just our news and opinion talents, but the many enterprising team members who work in behind the scenes to bring a top-notch product to the air, she mentioned. It’s because of our great people that we consistently have more Americans watching Fox News every day than our competition combined.

Stirewalt’s own career at Fox reflects some of the hubs of networks in his struggle to stay on top. He was once part of a team that had earned respect across the media industry – Fox’s non-partisan decision-making office, known for its sharp and lucid analysis of election results.

But the performance of the decision-making offices on election night 2020 sparked some of the drama that Fox would face in early 2021. The network was the first outlet to project that Joe Biden would win the traditional Arizona Red State, a announcement that enraged Trump. camp and prompted an angry phone call from President Jared Kushner’s son-in-law to Rupert Murdoch, whose family controls parent company Fox Newss.

Murdoch refused to cancel the ruling office, the projection of which turned out to be correct. But when Trump lost, he declared war on Fox, cursing the network for his call in Arizona and avidly promoting two much smaller news channels, Newsmax and One America News, which were starting to carve out their place among the faithful. from Trump.

Weeks later, Stirewalt says, he was fired, while another executive involved in Arizona’s appeal abruptly retired. Fox says the Stirewalts position was simply cut during a larger staff restructuring and notes that the network recently renewed the contract of Arnon Mishkin, the consultant who has run his decision-making office for years.

The next test for Fox – and those on-air personalities who had publicly defended Trump for so long – took place on January 6. Some of the networks opinion leaders spent the following weeks and months downplaying the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by hordes of Trump supporters or implying that it was started by leftist agitators. For now, however, texts would later show Fox hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade begging the president to calm the crowds and uphold the peace.

It hurts us all, Ingraham wrote to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows in a text message revealed last week by the House select committee investigating the attack, echoing some concerns she shared. on the air that night. He destroys his heritage.

In January 2021, for the first time in 20 years, Fox reported lower monthly audiences than its two main cable news competitors, CNN and MSNBC.

Now Fox is back on top, announcing that it was on track to complete its sixth year as the top ranked channel in all of cable, not just cable news. But it comes after a year of defections, criticism and high-profile lawsuits challenging the allegations he has allowed to air.

And Foxs resurgent tracks with the growing influence within the company of Tucker Carlson, prime-time host of the most-watched show on networks.

In November, Carlson produced a documentary series – which aired on the networks’ streaming service, Fox Nation, but promoted on Fox News – that launched baseless theories that the January 6 attack was internal government work to target Trump supporters. (They began to fight a new enemy in a new war on terror, Carlson intoned in the first episode. “… a real war, soldiers and paramilitary agencies stalking American citizens.)

The Carlson series drew cries of condemnation not only from critics outside Fox, but also from whispers of dissent within the network, including anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace. In November, two longtime Fox News contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes cited Carlsons Special – a collection of inconsistent conspiracies riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, misleading images and damning omissions – as their main reason for quitting the network.

Even Lachlan Murdoch, the CEO of network parent company Fox Corp., was troubled by the show’s incendiary trailer, according to people who spoke to him. Still, the series continued to air on Fox Nation, which gave Carlson an air of untouchability inside Fox. (Asked for comment, Brian Nick, a spokesperson for Lachlan Murdoch, said: When Lachlan has a problem, he deals with it internally with the team, not through the media.)

Of greater concern to Fox executives appears to be a pair of billion dollar lawsuits filed by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic Corp. in shows hosted by Carlson, Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.

Last week, a judge dismissed Fox’s request to dismiss the Dominion case, allowing him to move forward. Fox called the prosecution baseless and a total attack on the First Amendment, arguing that the network vigorously covered the latest news surrounding the unprecedented 2020 election, providing full context for each story with in-depth reporting and analysis. Claire.

Wallace’s departure has drawn much more attention, as the veteran presenter announced last week that he was leaving Fox to host a show for CNN’s upcoming streaming service. During his 18 years on the network, executives have repeatedly praised Wallaces ‘non-partisan credentials as a harsh and skeptical questioner as proof of Foxs’ commitment to the news.

But Fox insiders were quick to downplay his action, arguing that it wouldn’t mean much to a core Fox audience that revolves around its very busy opinion-making hours. And they sang the hit performed a week later by Baier, which marked the must-see interview of the day while temporarily maintaining the old Wallaces Fox News Sunday seat, when Sen. Joe Manchin III, DW.Va., took over announced on the show. that he would vote against President Joe Bidens’ domestic spending plan.

This was proof, from Foxs ‘point of view, that the show’s powers lay not in the person in the interviewers’ chair – but in the substantial number of loyal viewers who guaranteed to tune into Fox at any time. time.

The Fox’s programming decisions are a reflection of their audience, said Rob Horowitz, a communications consultant who teaches a course in politics and the media at the University of Rhode Island. That’s where the audience is, but the audience is there in part because that’s where Fox leads them.

