Turkish President signals new crypto laws, fines Binance





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the cryptocurrency laws are ready and will be sent to parliament soon.

The Turkish Financial Crime Investigation Bureau (MASAK) fined the Binance Exchange 8 million lira ($ 751,314) for its violations.

The Turkish administration has always been skeptical of cryptocurrencies The world has prepared to take a stand on cryptocurrencies, especially after China moved to impose a blanket ban on them. While many regulators are soon in the process of determining the appropriate regulations for the spectrum, Turkey appears to have finished writing its course for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned that the cryptocurrency laws are ready and are expected to arrive on parliament’s desks without any delay soon, during his conference with reporters on December 24. The administration will soon roll out plans to limit and change the cryptocurrency space in the country. – Advertising – Shortly after the announcement, the Local News Network reported that the Turkish Financial Crime Investigation Board (MASAK) fined the Turkish Binances segment of the exchange known as BN Teknoloji. worth 8 million lire or $ 751,314 for violations discovered at random during a random survey. . ALSO READ – Serbia to Authorize Three Crypto Exchanges for Crypto Regulation Without revealing much of the intricacies of the incident, it was further reported that such fines imposed on Binance were the first of their kind since the authority decided to remain vigilant over the crypto sector in the country by last May. In response to the incident, Binance Turkey’s public relations team issued a statement that focused more on the company’s efforts to comply with regulations and further openly communicated and cooperated with regulatory oversight bodies. . He also added that the company continues to monitor the evolving policies, rules and laws of the new industry. Finally, the company concluded by stating that Binance is striving to create a sustainable, healthy and safe ecosystem. However, even though such steps were taken for the first time, Turkey has always been skeptical of cryptocurrencies as President Erdogan has said the administration is at war with cryptocurrencies. Justice and Development Party Vice Chairman Binali Yildirim also shared similar views where he said cryptocurrencies open the door to various grievances; therefore, he needed serious control. In May, the administration also wrote rules for trading in cryptocurrencies and exchanges in their official journal after exchanges like Thodex and Vebitcoin were charged and investigated for fraud. Finally, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has also banned cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in exchange for goods and services.

