Only 25.3% are dissatisfied with Jokowi’s performance





ASKARA – Public satisfaction with President Jokowi’s performance increased in survey Saiful Mujani Research & Consulting (SMRC) released a public satisfaction survey on the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) As a result, public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance increased and it was reported that up to 71.7 percent of those surveyed The survey organized by SMRC was conducted from December 8 to 16, 2021. A total of 2,420 respondents were included and randomly selected. Meanwhile, the survey’s confidence level is 96 percent and the margin of error is approximately 2.2 percent. “The majority of the inhabitants 71.7% are very or somewhat satisfied with the work of President Jokowi. Those who are more or less satisfied are 25.3% and those who do not know or do not answer are 3%”, said Deni Irvani, SMRC Research Director. , during an online press conference, Sunday (12/26). Den said that level of satisfaction has increased over the past three months. In September the satisfaction rate reached 50.7%, then in October it was 60.1%. “This satisfaction has gone from 61% in the October 2020 survey to 75% in December 2021,” Deni said. According to Deni, public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance is directly proportional to public satisfaction with handling the Covid-19 pandemic. It was recorded that 75 percent of those polled expressed satisfaction with the government’s handling of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 22% of respondents feel less or dissatisfied and 3% who choose not to respond. Deni said the level of satisfaction in this area has increased by about 10 percent compared to October of last year.

Publisher: Lopi Kasim



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.askara.co/read/2021/12/26/24579/survei-smrc:-hanya-253-persen-yang-tak-puas-dengan-kinerja-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos