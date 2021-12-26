World leaders remember Desmond Tutu, Biden missing from messages





On December 26, Desmond Tutu passed away at the age of 90 in Capetown.

Archbishop Tutu won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to apartheid in South Africa.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s. In recent years, he has been hospitalized several times with infections related to his cancer treatments; however, the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

World leaders have taken to social media to express their condolences and remember the late Nobel Prize winner.

World leaders pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI expresses his sincere condolences on the death of Archbishop #DesmondTutu. pic.twitter.com/MlxAPgnZB8

Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 26, 2021

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, gave a long speech on his death, declaring: “The death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nations, farewell to a generation of the South. Exceptional Africans who left us a liberated South Africa. . “

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a beacon to countless people around the world. His insistence on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his passing and offer my deepest condolences to all of his admirers. That his soul rests in peace.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, tweeted, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1984, Desmond Tutu has dedicated his life to human rights and the equality of peoples. His fight for the end of apartheid and South African reconciliation will be remembered.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: My deepest condolences on the death of Archbishop Demond Tutu, Nobel Prize winner, close confidant of Nelson Mandela, anti-apartheid icon and champion of human rights. Its critical role in national liberation and reconciliation is an inspiration for future generations.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote: “Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the spiritual leader of the anti-apartheid movement. He believed in human dignity and the power of the freedom to create a new nation. His deep faith was his power that made the world a better place. Thank you and well done, good and faithful servant.

Swedish foreign affairs leader Ann Linde wrote: “Rest in peace Desmond Tutu, a man who fought tirelessly against apartheid. A pragmatic leader with a key role for peace and stability and who has defended human rights throughout his life. He will continue to be an inspiration for many generations to come.

Desmond Tutu ‘His spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor will be remembered’

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, friend and moral compass to me and to so many others. A universal spirit, Bishop Tutu was rooted in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned about injustice everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B

Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a critical figure in the struggle against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor will be remembered.

Labor Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted: “Desmond Tutu was a tower man and a leader of moral activism. He dedicated his life to fighting injustice and defending the oppressed. Its impact on the world crosses borders and ripples through generations. May he rest in peace.”

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison wrote: “Growing up in the 80s, some people left an impression not only on your mind, but also on your heart. Archbishop #DesmondTutu embodied virtue, strength, peace and justice. He was a role model for how we serve God while accompanying God’s people. #RestInPower.

Former US President Barack Obama tweeted: “Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, friend and moral compass to me and to so many others. A universal spirit, Bishop Tutu was rooted in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned about injustice everywhere.

Current President Joe Biden has yet to release a statement regarding his death.

