Chinese transmitter, Xi Jinping’s government tightens rules





China led by President Xi Jinping will continue to strengthen its control over domestic companies that list their shares abroad. Reported Bloomberg On Friday (12/24/2021), all Chinese companies that IPO and sell shares overseas must register with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). The advisory document released on Friday evening said companies listed overseas and likely to threaten national security were prohibited from selling shares. Companies whose activities pose a threat to cybersecurity will also be subject to a security assessment. "The increase in supervision of listed companies abroad comes against the backdrop of the opening up of the capital market and these regulations aimed at facilitating health, sustainability and the long term," CSRC said. . Companies involved in disputes in their home country over core assets or technologies will also be barred from overseas registration. The CSRC will also require companies in certain industries to obtain approval from industry supervisors before registering with securities regulators. Chinese issuers must use the so-called Variable Interest Entity (VIE) structure. Eligible companies will be allowed to conduct overseas IPOs after meeting compliance requirements. The rules are the latest move by the Xi Jinping administration to thwart overseas share issuance following an IPO by struggling online transport giant Didi Global Inc. in New York City. . Since then, the Chinese government has sought to stop the flow of companies seeking to go public in the United States, blocking a path that has generated billions of dollars for Wall Street supporters.

