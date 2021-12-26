Trump’s order to end California auto pollution rules officially overturned





Heavy traffic on Interstate 5 in North County. Courtesy of SANDAG

The Biden administration finalized the rescinding of a rule issued under former President Donald Trump that sought to anticipate California’s vehicle emissions regulations.

The Department of Transportation announced ahead of Christmas that it was issuing final rules overturning the Trump action, which sought to prevent the country’s most populous state from setting rules on vehicles that could conflict with the authority of the federal government to establish average fuel economy requirements for businesses.

The program, in place since 1975, sets energy efficiency requirements for vehicles.

States can now actively seek solutions to address the climate crisis and environmental challenges in their communities, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

About two dozen U.S. states have filed a lawsuit to block a pair of Trump actions to remove California from vehicle emissions regulations, while major automakers backed the effort. The Republican president has often clashed with California.

Shortly after Democrat Joe Biden was elected president in November 2020, General Motors turned the tide and chose to no longer support the Trump administration’s efforts to prevent California from setting its own emissions rules. .

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has separately decided to reverse the Trump administration’s 2019 decision to remove California’s legal authority to set vehicle emissions rules and define mandates for zero emission vehicles.

The EPA in 2013 granted California a waiver for its greenhouse gas emissions and zero-emission vehicle regulations.

A total of 14 states have adopted California’s vehicle emissions rules and 11 have adopted its mandates for zero-emission vehicles.

On Monday, the EPA finalized new vehicle emissions requirements through 2026 that reverse Trump’s reduction in automobile pollution and will accelerate the United States’ shift to more electric vehicles. The rule will reduce gasoline consumption in the United States by 15% until 2050, the EPA said, or more than 440 million barrels.

If expressed in miles per gallon, the EPA rules would result in an actual average of around 40 mpg for new cars and trucks in 2026, up from 38 mpg under the August proposal and 32 mpg under the Trump rules.

Biden wants 50% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be EV or plug-in hybrid models, but has not approved California’s plan to phase out new light-duty gasoline vehicles by 2035.

The transport department is expected to finalize its rewrite of CAFE standards next year.

