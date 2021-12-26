Trump spokesman sues Jan 6 panel for access to financial records





WASHINGTON Current spokesman for former President Donald Trump, Taylor Budowich, has sued the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol for access to its financial records.

Budowich said he had complied with the committee’s demands, “including sitting for a four-hour deposition on December 22,” then returned home the next day on notice from his bank, JPMorgan Chase, saying that ‘They would turn his files over to the committee unless he managed to legally block the subpoena before 5 p.m. on December 24.

Budowich complied with the summons, producing more than 1,700 pages of documents and providing approximately four hours of sworn testimony, ”said the lawsuit, filed Friday. It is not clear whether the bank has already turned over the records as the lawsuit took place on the same day as JPMorgan Chase’s deadline.

In addition to the panel, Budowich also sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And JPMorgan Chase, according to the lawsuit obtained by NBC News.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Democracy is under attack. However, not by the people who illegally entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but rather by a committee whose members roam freely in its halls every day, ”Budowich said in a statement shared on Twitter on Friday.

In November, the committee issued subpoenas to key Trump allies, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones. Budowich was included in this subpoena package and was cited by the committee as having organized an advertising campaign to encourage attendance at the January 6 rally.

In its summons letter, the committee said Budowich allegedly solicited a 501c (4) organization to run a social media and radio advertising campaign encouraging attendance at the Jan. 6 Ellipse rally and making unsubstantiated allegations about the result of the election.

“However, I am not and I will not allow certain politicians to bully me for my support of President Donald J. Trump,” Budowich said. “Government should not be a weapon freely used against political opponents and private citizens, but it appears that this Democratic-led Congress intends to codify that precedent.”

