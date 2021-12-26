Boris Johnson warned not to listen to Michael Gove on Covid politics





TORY insiders have accused Boris Johnson of relying too much on Michael Gove for advice on Covid policy as the PM faces even more criticism from his own party.

Gove is the Secretary of Leveling Up, Housing and Communities as well as the Minister of Intergovernmental Relations, but does not have a direct mandate for Covid policy.

Despite this, current and former Conservative ministers have said Gove is a “dangerous force” in Cabinet and is pushing too hard for more restrictions, according to the Minister. Mail on Sunday. Johnson suffered the biggest rebellion of his reign after announcing new Covid rules, including the use of vaccination certificates for nightclubs and other large venues. Many party members have verbally opposed the imposition of new restrictions to stop the spread of the Omicron Covid variant and have reportedly advised Johnson to remove all advisers allied to Gove from the heart of the government. WATCH: Boris Johnson ‘too weak to lead’ after massive Tory rebellion A senior Tory MP described Gove as the leader of pro-lockdown ministers, adding that many others believe “Mr. Gove has become a very dangerous force in Cabinet.” A Cabinet minister has described Gove as “the octopus” because of his involvement in matters for which he has no ministerial record and MPs say his personal relationship with Johnson exerts undue influence on Covid policy. An MP said Gove puts Johnson “at ease” and he thinks Gove is “the one who delivers”. Because of his pro-lockdown stances during the first and second waves, one insider says the position is now “ingrained in him that this is what we need to do.” A Gove ally dismissed the criticism, saying, “Yes, Boris talks to Michael because he’s the most effective cabinet minister. So what ? “But Michael can’t see the data, he’s not in the quad [of senior ministers]. There is a limit to what he can do about it. ” The UK government has come under pressure to introduce new restrictions in England to stop the spread of the Omicron Covid variant after the decentralized governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland announced measures before Christmas. From Boxing Day in Scotland, the number of people who can attend public events is limited for three weeks. READ MORE: Boris Johnson ouster ‘must be on the cards after Covid passport rebellion’ Starting Monday, December 27, people are asked to limit their social contact for a week, with the advice to be reviewed afterwards. There will also be limits on hospitality and leisure settings, including table service for places serving alcohol and social distancing. Wales put in place stricter rules on the number of people allowed at public events while Northern Ireland has canceled all indoor standing events and closed nightclubs. The UK government has maintained the introduction of new restrictions, with Cabinet unlikely to discuss new measures until Monday. House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is expected to speak with government officials on Boxing Day over the prospect of a recall from Parliament to approve any measure before the New Year. The only directive that has been issued for England so far is a suggestion by Johnson to voluntarily reduce social contact before Christmas. READ NEXT: Michael Gove’s comments about Boris Johnson come back to haunt him

