Blinken rivals top Russian leaders in Indonesia





Jakarta Immediately after issuing another stern warning to Russia over Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday and found a key aide for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security negotiations already in Jakarta. .. Blinken joined a group of seven fellow foreign ministers and began a 48-hour visit to Indonesia the day after Russia frankly demanded that Russia withdraw from military escalations near the Ukrainian border. Putin’s national security adviser Nikolai Patrushev. Patrushev is considered the third highest official in the Russian government. Shortly before Blinken’s landing, the Russian Embassy in Jakarta announced a visit to Patruschev, saying he would be in the Indonesian capital for the same two days as top US diplomats. The timing means that Patrushev’s meeting will coincide with Blinken’s major speech on Tuesday on the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy. advertising There was no sign that the two could meet in Jakarta. There was also no sign of admitting the presence of an opponent in Indonesia, the seat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and a major security player in the region. Blinken met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s full event list, including a speech. The Russian Embassy said Patrushev’s main interlocutor in Indonesia was Justice Minister Mohammad Mahud. Blinken traveled to Jakarta after a meeting of seven foreign ministers in Liverpool, England, where he and his counterparts on Sunday called on Russia to “step up” military build-up near the Ukrainian border. .. The G7 hailed Ukraine’s “suppression”, calling on Russia to “defuse, pursue diplomatic channels and comply with international commitments to transparency in military operations”. advertising “The use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law. Russia’s new military aggression against Ukraine will have significant consequences and significant costs, ”the ministers said in a joint statement. there is no doubt. “ The statement came after President Joe Biden spoke with Putin on a video call last week, revealing that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would have “catastrophic” consequences for the Russian economy. Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and blamed Kiev’s own offensive design. Ahead of his current trip, which will be the longest overseas trip in eight days since Blinken took office, State Department officials will focus on the challenges China raises from challenges raised by Russia during of his departure from the G7 meeting in Liverpool. He said he hoped to move. From all over the world to Southeast Asia. advertising It was not immediately clear whether Patrushev’s presence in Indonesia would change that. In Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, Blinken aims to highlight the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, which many of China’s neighbors have accused of invading Beijing. Blinken will also express the United States’ deep concern over the development of Myanmar, where the military government came to power shortly after the inauguration of the Biden administration. Last week, a Myanmar court sentenced Democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, expelled in a de facto coup in February, on two counts. The procedure has been widely criticized as further efforts by the country’s military rulers to roll back democratic interests in recent years. Patrushev is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, when Blinken visits Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. State Department adviser Derek Collet, one of Blinken’s main collaborators, said last week in Cambodia after the United States imposed an arms ban on the country due to the growing military influence of China, corruption and human rights violations. I was there.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

