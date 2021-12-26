Fauci responds to Trump’s COVID vaccine, recall comments to Candace Owens





WASHINGTON – As the “extraordinarily contagious” variant of omicron increases across the United States, Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that COVID-19 cases will likely continue to rise.

“Every day it goes up and up. The last weekly average was around 150,000 and it will likely increase a lot more,” Fauci told ABC “This Week” co-host Jonathan Karl.

While Fauci said studies show omicron is less serious in terms of hospital admissions, he stressed, “we don’t want to get complacent” because “when you have such a high volume of new infections it does. could outweigh a real decrease in severity “.

“If you have a lot, a lot, a lot more people with a lower severity level, it might kind of neutralize the positive effect of having less gravity when you have so many more people,” he explained. . “And we’re especially worried about those in that unvaccinated class… they’re the most vulnerable when you have a virus that’s extremely good at reaching people.”

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a plan to distribute 500 million free home rapid tests to Americans starting in January. The tests will be delivered by courier to Americans who request them. A website to request the tests will be launched in January, according to the administration.

But the omicron wave created a massive test rush as Americans prepared to see parents for the holidays, and they had to deal with empty drugstore shelves and massive test lines instead.

ABC News ‘World News Tonight’ presenter David Muir asked Biden on Wednesday if it was a failure.

“I don’t think it’s a failure,” Biden replied in the exclusive interview. “I think it’s – you could say we should have known that a year ago, six months ago, two months ago, a month ago.”

“I wish I had thought of ordering ‘500 million home tests’ two months ago,” “he told Muir.

Biden added “nothing has been good enough” when it comes to the availability of home testing.

When Karl asked about the comments, Fauci admitted in “This Week” that he was frustrated with the availability of home testing and said “we obviously need to do better.”

“At the start of the year, there were hardly any rapid home tests available. Now there are more than nine and more to come,” Fauci said. “The production of them has been rapidly increased, and yet due to the demand that we have, which in some ways Jon is good, that we have a high demand because we should use the tests much more widely than we didn’t. “

“But the situation where you have such a high demand, an amalgam of events, omicron making people appropriately worrying and wanting to get tested as well as taking tests during the holiday season – we we obviously do better, “he continued. “I think things will improve considerably as January approaches. But that doesn’t help us today and tomorrow.”

Karl also asked if the FDA last week granted emergency clearance to Pfizer and Merck’s antiviral pills to treat COVID-19.

“Is this really the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for? Karl asked.

“It’s part of the whole approach to this epidemic. Vaccines and boosters, masks and now very important, very effective therapy is really going to make a big, big difference,” Fauci replied. “We just need to make sure that there is enough production of this product to get it widely used by those who need it as quickly as possible.”

“I guess that will be a top priority going forward, right? I mean, maybe including the Defense [Production] Act… and the like? ”Karl insisted.

“Absolutely, Jon, absolutely,” Fauci said. “We have to put this product in the mouths of those who need it.”

According to CDC data, only 61.7% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Many Americans remain against COVID-19 vaccines for more than a year after using them.

The omicron surge does not appear to influence unvaccinated Americans. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll this week, only 12% of unvaccinated Americans polled said the variant makes them more likely to get the vaccine.

Former President Donald Trump has shown his support for vaccinations, which has propagated vaccine conspiracy theories and has not been publicly vaccinated, showed his support for COVID-19 vaccines in an interview Wednesday with Candace Owens of the Daily Wire, stating: “The results of the vaccines are very good. … People don’t die when they take the vaccine.”

Karl asked Fauci if Trump supporters could listen to this message.

“I think continuing to say that people should get vaccinated and explaining that to them in my mind is a good thing. I hope he will continue,” Fauci replied.

Fauci also said he was surprised when Trump was booed by some of his supporters in Texas last weekend after the former president revealed he had received his recall.

“I was stunned by this,” Fauci said. “I mean, given his popularity with this band, they would hoot him, which tells me how reluctant they are to be told what they should do.”

Copyright 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/fauci-covid-trump-vaccine-omicron-variant-cases/11389665/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos