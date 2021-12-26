India Achieves ‘Unprecedented Achievement’ in Immunization, Says Prime Minister Modi at Last Mann ki Baat of 2021 | Strong points





In his monthly address to Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised India’s vaccination campaign against Covid, warned the public against the Omicron variant and remembered the victims of the accident Coonoor IAF helicopter. Here are the main points discussed by PM Modi during his speech on Mann ki Baat – Prime Minister Modi said India had achieved an “unprecedented feat” if the country’s immunization data were compared with those around the world. “Passing the 140 crore vaccine dose mark is the accomplishment of every Indian,” Prime Minister Modi said. – On Omicron, PM Modi said, “Our scientists are constantly studying this new variant of Omicron. They get new data every day, their suggestions are being worked out. In such a situation, self-awareness, self-discipline, the country has great power against this variant of the coronavirus. “ – Prime Minister Modi also remembered Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor who later died. “When group captain Varun Singh was in the hospital, I saw something on social media that touched me. This year, in August alone, he received the Shaurya Chakra. After this award, he received the Shaurya Chakra. wrote a letter to his school principal, “the prime minister said. Modi said. “After reading this letter, the first thought that came to my mind was that even after he reached the peak of success, he did not forget to irrigate the roots. Second, that when he had the time to celebrate, he worried about generations to come. ” PM Modi added. – Prime Minister Modi said he will continue his Pariksha pe Charcha program next year, where he talks to students about exams. “Every year I discuss various topics with the pupils of ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’. This year also I will have discussions before the exams. As part of this, an online competition will also be organized for the pupils of the 9th grade. at 12. Registration for this The program will also start two days later from December 28 on mygov.in, ”Prime Minister Modi said. – Emphasizing the importance of books, PM Modi said: “Let’s make reading more popular. I urge you all to share the books you read this year. This way you will help others to make their reading list for 2022 . “ – Prime Minister Modi applauded the people of Arunachal Pradesh for launching an initiative to hand over their air guns to stop bird hunting in the state. – Prime Minister Modi said that today people from different countries are not only keen to know about Indian culture, but also help to advance it. Prime Minister Modi spoke about Serbian scholar Dr Momir Nikich, who learned Sanskrit at the age of 70 and has now created a bilingual Serbian Sanskrit dictionary with over 70,000 Sanskrit words.

