U.S. May Strengthen Strategic Ties With Bangladesh As Part Of Indo-Pacific Policy









ANI |

Update: Dec 26 2021 20:39 IS

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec. 26 (ANI): The United States could improve its strategic ties with Bangladesh to strengthen its Indo-Pacific policy and counterbalance China’s growing ambitions in the region.

The United States, however, must be careful. Bangladesh wants to balance its relations with Beijing and New Delhi, even though it has strengthened its economic ties with China in recent years. This is why it is essential that Washington pursue a stronger relationship with Dhaka on its own merits, and not just to bring Bangladesh to an anti-China camp, according to Asia Times.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming recently spoke of the strategic importance of Bangladesh when he warned that Sino-Bangladeshi relations would suffer if Dhaka joined the Quad, an informal group that aims to counterbalance Beijing. . Additionally, Bangladesh’s location means it holds significant strategic value for Beijing. China relies on the Strait of Malacca, a narrow waterway between Malaysia, Singapore and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, to import energy and goods from the Middle East and Africa via the Indian Ocean .

Dhaka’s relations with Beijing have improved dramatically since China launched the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, and the two enhanced their relations into a strategic partnership in 2016 during President Xi Jinping’s visit. in Bangladesh as the first Chinese head of state in 30 years, according to Asian Times.

Meanwhile, China’s courtship with Bangladesh is part of a systematic strategy to expand Beijing’s global influence. China is using the infrastructure and diplomacy of the Covid-19 vaccine to establish greater influence over South Asian states, including Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is also trying to extend this balance to geopolitics. This year, Gowher Rizvi, international affairs adviser to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said that Bangladesh is part of the BRI but also wishes to be part of the “Indo-Pacific relationship” – a clear reference to Indo-Pacific politics. from the United States, which is heavily backed by New Delhi and aims to offset China, according to Asia Times. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/us-may-strengthen-strategic-ties-with-bangladesh-as-a-part-of-its-indo-pacific-policy20211226203926 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos