PM Modi will be in the United Arab Emirates on January 6; no visit to Kuwait, India





With a visit to the Dubai Expo and the signing of the India-UAE Free Trade Agreement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 6. PM Modi will visit the “India Pavilion” at Expo Dubai. It is a huge four-story pavilion that showcases Indian culture, yoga, Ayurveda, and the space program. The pavilion was inaugurated by Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal on October 1. It has been visited by many foreign leaders, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus and the King of Sweden. The pavilion also has a model of the Ram temple and the BAPS Hindu temple under construction in Abu Dhabi. The other key objective of the visit will be the signing of the India-UAE Free Trade Agreement. Earlier this month, speaking at an event, Trade Minister Goyal said the FTA is “an exceptional achievement for India. It will open many doors for many sectors … FTA “. FTA talks were launched in September. The first week of December saw the third round of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Delhi. Trade between the two countries has been robust. The UAE is India’s second largest export destination after the United States with an amount of over $ 30 billion for the year 2018-19. For the United Arab Emirates, India was the second largest trading partner in 2018 with US $ 36 billion (non-oil trade). The UAE has committed $ 100 billion for investment and infrastructure creation in India. India and the United Arab Emirates have a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” and have seen increased engagement at all levels. Prime Minister Modi visited the West Asian country in 2015, 2018 and 2019. The United Arab Emirates awarded the Prime Minister the highest civilian honor “the Order of Zayed”. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, (MBZ) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces visited India in February 2016. MBZ visited India again in January 2017 as the main guest of the Republic of India Day celebrations. The country’s diaspora forms a deep bond with India. The United Arab Emirates is home to one of the largest Indian populations outside of India. The Indian expatriate community is about 3.3 million people, which is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, accounting for around 30 percent of the country’s population. Among the Indian states, Kerala is the most represented followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Indians of the northern states also form a significant part of the population of the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister Modi will not visit Kuwait as reported earlier. India’s last high-level visit to the country under the current Modi government was carried out by Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar in June. During the visit, EAM met the Prime Minister of Kuwait and met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait. The last visit of the Prime Minister of India to Kuwait was carried out by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1981 and work is underway for Prime Minister Modi to visit the country soon. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates will be his first overseas visit in 2022. Further visits are planned for next year, including to Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and others. , but the global COVID-19 situation will weigh on the progress of the plan. . 2021 saw the Prime Minister travel to Bangladesh, the United States, Italy and the United Kingdom for a bilateral visit and summits like Quad, G20 and the Climate Change Summit.

