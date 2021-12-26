By unifying the North, Syria can be made secure

When US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held bilateral talks Mountain peak on October 31, 2021, Syria was certainly among the topics discussed. Although the two leaders are far from agreeing on Syria and the Middle East in general, the United States and Turkey have everything to gain by working with like-minded states to prioritize a policy. people-centered in Syria. This collaboration could be one of the last significant opportunities for this war-torn country for a decade.

To this day, Bashar al-Assad continues to fiercely search for ways to bring all of Syria under the control of his regime, while Russia does not help shape a meaningful political process. It is relegating the Syrian people to the background while their lifedeteriorate into rubble. The prospects for peace in Syria seem to be darkening day by day and international fatigue is not helping. Indeed, the vision of the Syrians for their own country andtheirthe future is eclipsed.

At present, the reconciliation of the northwestern and northeastern regions of Syria can be a catalyst for real reform in the country. Six million Syrians of diverse origins live outside the regime’s control in northern Syria. These people, who represent around 40 percent of the current Syrian population, face extremely difficult living conditions, frequent displacement and little rule of law. Previous diplomatic efforts to protect civilians and their infrastructure have failed in vain. Syrian civilians stilllook for a better lifefor themselves and for their children. Stability in the northern region will put local communities on a better course, strengthening civil society and local governance over time.

The dominant military groups in the northeast and northwest regions, respectively the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian National Army (SNA),claim they are fighting ISISin collaboration with the international community. While this is not wrong, this common goal suffers from the fact that the two regions have become rivals in the Syrian conflict. The charges against each other never stop. SDF units have been accused of participating in the siege of Aleppo in 2016, leading to one of the largest internal displacements of Syrians, as well as other hostile bombing actions of civilian neighborhoods. Some militias within the SNA, on the other hand, are accused of human rights violations in Afrin following Turkish military operations in 2018.

In addition, there are obvious discrepancies regarding the level of stability between northeastern and northwestern Syria. This is true when it comes to building the capacity of civil society, human rights and basic public services. The northeast region has greater financial resources from petroleum and agricultural products; has a more diverse population and is made up of a larger geographic area. On the other hand, the northwest is much more populated and it has built a solid capacity to provide basic services even though the regime has systematically targeted its hospitals, schools and water resources.

The two northern regions could benefit from each other’s varying experiences and resources, but the lack of rule of law, political polarization and factors outside of Syria have hampered this cooperation. The benefits of establishing a unified strategy for northern Syria would be numerous and greater than ever.

The United States and Turkey should join forces to support cooperation between the two regions and their civilian leaders. Partnerships must be goal-oriented and focused on collaboration against terrorism and mutual respect for basic human rights. This cooperation will also allowneutralize Russianand Iranian influence, whose intervention in support of the Assad regime only aggravated human suffering and aided terrorist groups, such as ISIS.

Other long-term benefits of such cooperation include the creation of a credible diplomatic platform to negotiate a meaningful Syrian national dialogue. Such an arrangement will provide communities in the northeast and northwest regions with an opportunity for reconciliation that is more likely to strengthen their vision for a peaceful Syrian future. Topics for dialogue should address religious and ethnic frictions, human rights violations and strengthening the rule of law. The dialogue will begin to address internal conflicts and grievances and should certainly strive to create mechanisms that will ensure that future displacement does not recur. Such a dialogue will also enable leaders to advocate for their respective communities in a cooperative manner that serves the interests of the northeast and northwest regions, now and in the future.

The internal insecurity in Syria is the result of a long-standing conflict in the country and must be addressed as such. Without the support of the United States and like-minded nations, the diverse Syrian communities will remain rivals and the prospects for peace will eventually crumble. The reconciliation of the northeast and northwest regions of the country can reverse this trend. Avoiding a strategic approach like this will push Syria back into the Assad regime’s crusher. We have witnessed this nightmare. It should not be repeated.

Dr Ahmad Tarakji previously served as chairman of theAmerican Syrian Relief Coalition.

Dr Muhammad Bakr Ghbeis is President ofCitizens for a Safe and Secure America.

Image: Reuters.

