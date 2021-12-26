



If fought back in the next election, Labor would get 338 seats and Tories 237, giving Keir Starmer an absolute, albeit narrow, majority of 26. Image: Getty Images)

Boris Johnson would lose his own seat in an early general election, a poll revealed today. The Prime Minister would be ousted from his constituency of Uxbridge & South Ruislip in an unprecedented dumping of a sitting Prime Minister, according to the Focaldata study for the Sunday Times. The Tory leader has a relatively fragile majority of 7,210 in the North West London headquarters and is vulnerable as voters in the capital increasingly turn to Labor. The survey, using the controversial MRP (multilevel regression and post-stratification) method with district-by-district research, gave Labor an eight-point advantage out of 40% and the Tories over 32%. If fought back in the next election, Labor would get 338 seats and Tories 237, giving Keir Starmer an absolute, albeit narrow, majority of 26.













Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)

This would allow Labor to rule without the support of other parties such as the Scottish Nationalists and the Lib Dems. The study suggests Labor could quickly rebuild its red wall – dozens of constituencies in the North and Midlands that switched to Tories in the 2019 election, fueled by the desire to get Brexit and deny the predecessor from Mr. Starmers Jeremy Corbyn The Keys to No.10. Focaldata chief executive Justin Ibbett said: “Boris Johnson has overseen a seismic decline in support for the Conservative Party across all walks of life. This compares to 1997, when Blair took power. However, he said the reason Labor is doing so well in this MRP poll is more due to the collapse of the Tories than a resurgence of Labor.













Picture: Tejas Sandhu / SOPA Images / REX / Shutterstock)

A separate Opinium / Observer survey yesterday (SUN) found Labor retains a seven-point lead over the Tories, with 39% Labor and 32% Tory. This means Labor is entering 2022 backed by a series of polls as Mr Johnson’s authority wanes. Just two years after leading the Tories to an 80-seat majority in the 2019 general election, Mr Johnson’s prime minister was beaten by two shocking by-election defeats, revelations about anti-lockdown parties in No. 10, bashing allegations and battles with his backbench MPs over coronavirus restrictions. Read more Read more

