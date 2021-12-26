NOTICE | Donald Trump’s influence fades





(CNN) – You will be forgiven for thinking that the first anniversary of the Jan.6 bombing of the United States Capitol would be a day set aside for solemn reflection. Yet former President Donald Trump seems to think this should be a day when we all pay him attention.

Trump plans to mark him with one of his favorite indulgences: a press conference in which he will likely repeat lies about the election he lost and go after his fellow Republicans who are not from agree with him.

ANALYSIS | Trump pushes one truth and hides another

“I will have a press conference on January 6 in Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more,” said the former president in a statement so cluttered with outlandish statements and extravagance that he reads as if he had dictated it in one breath.

Holding the press conference is a grisly choice that dishonors those who died in the battle between the police and Trump loyalists who wanted to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. But Trump has two apparent goals: He wants to perpetuate false allegations of voter fraud and rewrite history with the lie that the attack was simply an “unarmed protest” in response to the “rigged elections,” as his statement puts it. Press. By making these false claims, he also wants to tighten his grip on the Republican Party by criticizing those who refuse to accept his alternate version of reality.

In both respects, Trump’s trick suggests that a man is operating not from a place of trust and strength, but from anxiety and confusion. Anyone following the House Select Committee on January 6 will understand why. Commission news indicates they are focusing on Trump and his entourage, with the possibility that they may make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, sources told CNN. Meanwhile, figures such as protest organizer Ali Alexander are cooperating with the commission.

ANALYSIS | Trump’s refusal to release January 6 insurgency documents draws closer to Supreme Court

It’s clear the former president wants to strengthen his position within the party, but given his efforts to stay relevant over the past year, it’s safe to say his power is limited.

Of course, Trump played a huge role in the formation of the Republican Party; His lies about voter fraud took hold within the party, Republican-controlled states passed a series of voter-restricting laws, and he ushered in an era of growing extremism. But now that he’s no longer in the country’s top office, Trump himself is far from the kingmaker he wants to be.

Looking back on the year, Trump’s attempts to exert power over the Republican Party have been uneven. All state-level attempts to overturn the 2020 election results have failed, and when the former president pressured the governor of Texas to move forward with the audit legislation elections, it came to nothing.

Meanwhile, her successful candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania has suspended her campaign amid allegations of domestic violence. And in Alabama, his support for Senate candidate Mo Brooks seems to have little effect (you’ll recall Trump’s weakness manifested in Alabama in 2017 when his election for the US Senate was lost in the primary and general elections. .).

Trump booed for saying he received a booster dose of the vaccine 0:53

Other Trump setbacks include his candidate’s failure in a special congressional election in Texas. And those fighting primary battles against incumbent Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan.6 insurgency are struggling to fundraise. In the most egregious example, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a Jan. 6 commissioner, a Republican who could top Trump’s enemies list, has 10 times more campaign money than her backed rival. by Trump, according to Trump’s latest submissions. Federal Election Commission in October.

In Washington, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the most powerful sitting Republican, appears to be distancing himself from Trump. He recently expressed interest in the Jan. 6 commission’s efforts to “reveal to all participants who were involved” and added: “It was a horrible event, and I think what they are looking for is something. something the public needs to know. “

US Capitol agitator gets 5 years in jail for throwing fire extinguisher at police

Trump and his television allies bombarded McConnell with criticism for months. And although the former president recently declared McConnell a “mess” that should be replaced, Republican senators seem unwilling to do so, according to Politico.

To understand the state of Trumpism almost a year after January 6, we can also look at its recent lectures. Trump teamed up with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly to launch a “historic tour,” but they failed to sell enough tickets to fill some of the seats. In Dallas, some members of the public booed Trump when he said he received the Covid-19 booster. O’Reilly said he reassured Trump about his stance on vaccines earlier today.

After weak performances in political contests, McConnell’s resistance, the commission’s tireless investigation on January 6, and the shock of hearing boos in an never-exhausted arena, it’s no wonder Trump is considering a conference of press to mark the anniversary of the horrific attack on the United States Capitol. You might be in the heat of Palm Beach, Florida where the sun is shining on your Mar-A-Lago resort, but you desperately need the heat brought by the media attention and the controversy it brings. will inevitably arouse.

