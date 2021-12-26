Xi Jinping’s Mission to Dominate the Chinese Communist Party





Xi Jinping remains the most addictive puzzle in international political discourse. He delivered his next act with the fall of former Chinese justice minister Fu Zhenghua over corruption charges. Since Fu played a central role in the downfall of Xis ‘first tiger, Zhou Yongkang, his downfall marks the beginning of Xis’ plans to cover his tracks before the 20th Party Congress. Therefore, this event heralds the second phase of Xis’ mission to dominate the political and security apparatus (zhengfa) of the Communist Party of China (CCP).

The first part of this meticulously crafted orchestra began with the fall of China’s former security czar, Zhou Yongkang, and served as a prelude to Xis’ long-running endeavor to cut his umbilical cord with his cradle. political, the Shanghai clique. Xi’s choice of the anti-corruption campaign as his primary weapon is itself fraught with important strategic nuances. With the CCP having long recognized corruption as an existential threat, adopting an unbridled anti-corruption agenda at the heart of its governance model enabled Xi to gain the support of party elders for his early actions. In fact, in 2013, Xi was not yet powerful enough to face Zhou without the blessing of the party elders. Likewise, the politico-legal apparatus has been named as the most important and supported battleground, as this branch of the party has a direct bearing on the political security of the CCP regime. Moreover, the Zhengfa system is where Zhou Yongkang’s influence was most pronounced. From 2007 to 2012, Zhou represented the Central Committee for Political and Legal Affairs (CPLAC), the highest organ of the Zhengfa system on the Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC). Prior to that, he was a member of the politburo between 2002-2007 and simultaneously held the post of Minister of Public Security. As such, Zhou served in the triumvirate of three powerful positions within the party, the party security apparatus, and the state security apparatus. In fact, with the exception of Hua Guofeng and Wang Fang, no other Minister of Public Security had by far held competing positions within the Party organizational structure. This allowed Zhou to anchor his charges in the Zhengfa system. Since the start of the anti-corruption campaign, at least three of his proteges serving as deputy ministers of public security have come under the net of corruption. These include Sun Lijun, Meng Hongwei and Li Dongsheng. Zhou’s penetration into the Chinese political-legal apparatus may well have been one of the main reasons for Jiang Zemin’s endorsement of Xi Jinping’s actions against Zhou. As a wise politician, Jiang understood the importance of maintaining control of the Zhengfa system in a country undergoing social and economic transformation. He even exercised this control in the Hu Jintao administration by first raising Luo Gan, then secretary of CPLAC, to the rank of PBSC. This was achieved by increasing the number of PBSC members from seven to nine members. Zhou represented a continuum in this Jiang Zemin diagram. In order to exercise supreme authority over the Zhengfa system and prevent any machinations designed for outside interference, Xi Jinping again downsized the PBSC to seven members and demoted the head of CPLAC to political bureau. Meng Jiangzhu and Guo Shengkun, Zhou’s two successors in CPLAC, were members of the politburo, not the standing committee. At the 20th Party Congress, Wang Xiaohong and Chen Yixin are expected to be promoted to the heads of the Ministry of Public Security and CPLAC, respectively. As these two men belong to the Xi Jinping faction, their promotion indicates that Xis’ control over the Zhengfa system is now complete and absolute. It is exactly for this reason that people like Fu Zhenghua who were perhaps all too aware of the dark secrets of this long battle must be eliminated. The next target of this line appears to be Huang Ming, who was removed from his post from the Ministry of Public Security with Fu in 2018. That puts the fate of Wang Qishan, Chinese vice president and the man who knows the most, on Xi. Jinping once again open to speculation. Any attack on Wang would be seen as another against the powerful faction within the Chinese political elite and could generate great confusion among them. The road to the 20th Party Congress is a saga of fallen power centers, factional betrayals, and overthrown loyalties – all dedicated to the relentless pursuit of a man of his Chinese dream. The writer, a senior researcher at the India Foundation, is currently in Taipei thanks to the Taiwan scholarship awarded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/xi-jinping-mission-chinese-communist-party-7691705/

