Debbie Dingell shares example of abuse since Trump hit her husband





Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) Shared an abusive voicemail message with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday during a segment on the hostile work environment in Congress.

“You should get the hell out of the world, you fucking bitch,” barked an angry man. “They should try you for treason, bitch.” … I hope your family dies in front of you. I pray to God if you have children they die in your face.

“It’s pretty toxic, there’s no question about it,” said Fred Upton, GOP representative, discussing the hostility on Capitol Hill with fellow Democrat Debbie Dingell.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Upton said. https://t.co/xVqajkrudK #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/l7kX9ej1IW

– State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 26, 2021

Dingell, who took office in January 2019, said she has received a constant stream of similar voicemail messages since President Trump visited Michigan over Christmas a few years ago, following the death of her husband, Representative John Dingell. Trump hinted during a trip to Michigan in December 2019 that the late Michigan lawmaker was “looking at the skies” from hell.

“Once you’re in this tunnel of Trump hate, you don’t escape it,” Dingell said, adding that it was something she had gotten used to, but shouldn’t be normalized. “I want the American people to think about what is happening in our country,” she urged. “That this kind of hatred, this fear, is happening in communities” everywhere.

Dingell appeared on State of the Union alongside Republican Representative Fred Upton, who received an avalanche of threatening messages after voting for the bipartisan infrastructure package in November. “I hope your fucking family is going to die. Hope everyone in your fucking staff dies, damn it. Traitor! ”Said an anonymous caller in a post shared by Upton with CNN at the time.

“We’re getting some really nasty threats at home,” Upton said on Sunday. “The tone is getting harder and harder. It’s a pretty toxic place. I’ve never seen anything like it before.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/debbie-dingell-shares-abusive-voicemail-trump-bashed-husband-1276348/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos