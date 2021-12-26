71.7% of respondents satisfied with President Jokowi’s performance





KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is still quite high. The latest survey by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) showed that the level of public satisfaction with President Jokowi’s performance reached 71.7%. SMRC Research Director Deni Irvani, when presenting his poll results, said in the December 2021 poll, the majority of residents, 71.7%, were very or somewhat satisfied with the president’s job. Jokowi. Those who are less or dissatisfied are only around 25.3%. While those who did not respond there were still around 3%. The SMRC survey was conducted from December 8 to 16, 2021 through face-to-face or direct interviews involving 2,420 randomly selected respondents (multi-stage random sampling) from the entire Indonesian population who had at least under 17 or was married. The response rate (respondents who can be validly questioned) is 2062 or 85%. The survey’s margin of error is estimated at 2.2% at the 95% confidence level. This level of satisfaction has remained stable over the past two years, Deni said in a written statement on Sunday (12/26). Also read: SMRC poll: Prabowo gets the most support for presidential candidates, but not convincing Deni continued that the level of satisfaction with the performance of the president is in line with the public assessment of the performance of the central government in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic and the economic recovery. The majority of residents, 75%, are very or somewhat satisfied with the work of the central government in the face of Covid-19. While those who are less or dissatisfied are only 22%, and those who do not respond are 3%. This satisfaction fell from 61% in the October 2020 survey to 75% in December 2021, Deni explained. Meanwhile, from the point of view of the management of the economy, it was found that there were 60.1% of the residents who were very or somewhat satisfied with the work of the central government in managing the economic recovery due at Covid-19. Those who were less or dissatisfied were around 34.7%, and 5.2% did not know or did not respond. Deni explained that this level of satisfaction has increased over the past three months, from 50.7% in September 2021 to 60.1% in the last survey in December 2021. Also read: SMRC poll: Optimistic society with economic outlook 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newssetup.kontan.co.id/news/hasil-survei-smrc-717-responden-puas-dengan-kinerja-presiden-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos