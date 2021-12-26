Mike Littwin looks back on 2021. It wasn’t pretty.





When editor Larry Ryckman asked me to put together some of my favorite 2021 columns for a Sunday column, I was, of course, elated and on at least two occasions. First, it meant the boss thought I had written articles worth repeating. And two, and more important, were columns that I had already written. As Dorothy Parker said, speaking for all writers, I hate writing, but I love writing.

Mike Littwin

As I reread my columns, I noticed a clear theme, which is not unlike the theme of 2021, a year that many people had such high hopes for and a year that almost always disappointed.

The first, and most overwhelming, disappointment came on January 6 when the United States Capitol was stormed and we realized that while Donald Trump would (probably) no longer be President, Trumpism was still with us. , just like the Big Lie and the yearlong assault on the American democratic project.

Trump’s second impeachment failure set the tone. With a chance to get rid of the Trumpist virus, Republicans, with a few notable exceptions, have remained firmly in his grip.

And fringe bankers like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Jim Jordan have become among the main advocates of the Big Lie. We also can’t forget the contribution of Tina Peters Big Lie and her collaboration with the guy from My Pillow.

The other big news was, of course, the never-ending pandemic and the various variants of the Greek letter of COVID-19, now including the omicron.

The virus, combined with inflation and Congress’ failure to pass the voting reform bills, climate change legislation in the face of years of deadly weather events or the thanks to Joe Bidens, the Joe Manchin’s (BBB) ​​safety net bill undermined Bidens’ approval ratings.

There has been the rollout of the vaccines that saved so many lives and the anti-vaccines that have insanely helped keep the virus, which has now caused more than 800,000 deaths in the United States, in business. We must not forget the fights for masks and vaccines and the policies of strongly pro-vaccine / mask-but-firmly-anti-mandate governors.

There was the Tory-dominated Supreme Court, which looks set to overthrow Roe v. Wade and a host of other forms of established law. And then there were the high profile court dramas and Black Lives Matter.

And certainly not least, there was the King Soopers mass murder in Boulder which shocked us, although we should know that it is better not to be shocked, even as we would be shocked again when the contagion occurred. gun violence made a cop killer in Arvada and the good guy with a gun that shot him.

So here’s my list of some 2021 themed columns. They come with my thanks for reading and especially for supporting the Colorado Sun.

Mike Littwin has been a columnist for too many years to be counted. He’s covered Dr. J, four presidential nominations, six national conventions, and countless mind-numbing speeches in the snow of New Hampshire and Iowa.

The Colorado Sun is a non-partisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the views of the newsroom. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more about The Suns opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers, or provide feedback to [email protected]

We believe vital information should be seen by those affected, whether it is a public health crisis, investigative reporting or empowering lawmakers. This report depends on the support of readers like you.

