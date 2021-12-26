Politics
Turkey's openings to Armenia may help bridge the US divide
As Turkey and Armenia have taken steps to move closer to their problematic relations, there are also positive signs from Ankara regarding a normalization of relations with Israel. What impact can a potential improvement in Turkey’s relations with Armenia and Israel, two countries with close ties with the United States and influential lobbies in Washington, have on the Ankara-Washington connection?
In an apparent breakthrough in the long-standing stalemate between Ankara and Yerevan, the two neighbors pledged to appoint special envoys to pave the way for the normalization of relations after nearly three decades of feud. Turkey has appointed former Ambassador to Washington Serdar Kilic as its special representative, while Armenia has appointed Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan as its envoy.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the measures, saying the United States strongly supports the statements made by the foreign ministries of both countries. Recently, Bloomberg, citing a senior Turkish official, reported that Turkey’s surprise approach to Armenia was in line with a request by US President Joe Biden, who urged his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during from a meeting in October in Rome to open the country’s border with its neighbors.
Since Biden took office, Ankara has sought ways to reach consensus with Washington. Relations between the two NATO members have suffered over the past decade due to a number of issues. Biden has on several occasions put the Turkey-Armenia relationship on the agenda and expressed his interest in the topic. In April, he became the first US president to describe the events in Armenia in 1915 as genocide, a move that was immediately denounced by Ankara, which claims both sides suffered losses in what it claims to be a tragic conflict.
The Turkish leader said Bidens’ statement opened a deep wound in bilateral relations between NATO allies. Bidens’ comments, which broke decades of carefully calibrated White House language, came at a time when Ankara and Washington were experiencing deep political differences in several areas.
It is important to remember that Israel is one of the allies of the United States which did not recognize the events of 1915 as genocide and also supported Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia last year in subject of the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Turkey’s overtures to Armenia, according to the Bloomberg report, will help Ankara improve its strained relations with Washington following its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. However, the issue is too complicated to be settled by Turkey’s regional policy change, and Armenia is unlikely to change the game in this area. Nonetheless, the new momentum between Ankara and Yerevan is still very important given Turkey’s weakened position within NATO and its tensions with the United States. Overall, Ankara’s transition to diplomatic engagement with Armenia is a plus for Turkey’s foreign policy and a positive development that should not be underestimated.
Ankara’s diplomatic overtures could be read as part of a new Turkish regional policy based on de-escalation with former rivals including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Ankara is also sending positive signals to Israel following the change of leadership in Tel Aviv. Erdogan highlighted the improved ties between Turkey and Israel during a meeting with members of Turkey’s Jewish community and the Alliance of Rabbis of Islamic States at the Ankara presidential compound recently. In early December, the Turkish leader said Ankara could restore relations with Israel if Tel Aviv respected Turkish concerns over Palestine, Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Ending the split between Turkey and Israel, Washington’s closest partner in the Middle East, is of great importance to the United States, especially at a time when it plans to gradually withdraw from the region. Ankara sees the powerful pro-Israel lobby in Washington as a valuable asset whose support could be even greater in the future. In the past, it was not only Turkey’s alliance with the United States that prevented American presidents from labeling the events of 1915 as genocide, but also the pro-Israel lobby, which supported Turkey on this matter. .
With regard to the lobbies in Washington and the diasporas in the world, one can safely say that the most important diaspora after the Jews is that of the Armenians. The pro-Israel lobby was a long-standing political partner of Turkey in Washington. However, with the deterioration of Turkish-Israeli relations, the lobby’s support also waned. It is important to remember that Israel is one of the allies of the United States which did not recognize the events of 1915 as genocide and also supported Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia last year in subject of the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The changing geopolitical landscape, a new US administration, a new Israeli government, a new regional orientation in Ankara, the challenges of the post-pandemic recovery and the deteriorating economic situation in some countries provide a window of opportunity for the United States. Turkey in normalizing its relations not only with countries and former enemies, but also with the United States.
Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East.
