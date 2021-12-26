Politics
When will Boris Johnson decide on new Covid measures and what restrictions might there be
The Prime Minister is expected to meet for a “critical meeting” on December 27 to discuss the need for further Covid restrictions in the coming weeks.
Boris Johnson’s cabinet, alongside members of Sage, including Professor Chris Whitty, will analyze the latest Covid data in order to define their next decision, The mirror reports.
The Prime Minister has repeatedly stated that he will not hesitate to act after Christmas if action is needed to limit the impacts of Omicron.
Tight new restrictions were imposed on Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland today (December 26), but the government has yet to introduce new measures in England.
READ MORE: New Covid figures show one in 10 Londoners had virus last week as Omicron variant tears apart in city
Over the past fortnight, Omicron has quickly become the dominant form of the virus, and it is now thought to account for 86.2% of cases in England.
Some scientists have long called for a breaker lockout, with Independent Sage saying it had to be deployed before Christmas for it to have an effect on Omicron’s throttling.
Sage scientists have published research that has highlighted the need for more stringent measures.
According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson could implement at least four options to help curb the spread of the virus in England.
One option Mr Johnson could opt for is to invoke the ‘stage 2’ restrictions which would see the return of the six-party rule outside and inside. Bars, pubs and restaurants could only be used outdoors.
Alternative options include a circuit breaker lockout, a ‘Plan C’ that could even result in schools being closed, or a full nationwide lockdown similar to that of March 2020.
Last week, addressing the nation in a pre-recorded message, Mr Johnson said: ‘We can’t rule out other measures after Christmas – and we were going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do whatever it takes. ‘it is necessary to protect public health.
The data released by the UKHSA on Thursday looked quite optimistic, which could steer Mr Johnson away from introducing more stringent guidelines.
The government has already been repelled by its own Tory MPs to return to lockdown.
Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 Conservative MPs committee, said to the Observer it was time to move on from the lazy assumption that the government has the right to control our lives, adding that the British should once again take responsibility for our own lives.
Charles Walker, a former vice-chairman of the committee, told the newspaper he hoped emerging data would support the continuation of the current course of action.
I think the prime minister has done extremely well to weigh the information, keep his cool and get us to this point, he added.
