Indonesian Foreign Ministry confirms Blinken raises issue of Indonesia-Israel normalization potential

The meeting of Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken in Jakarta a few weeks ago turned out to be more than just a discussion on strengthening bilateral relations and regional issues. But surprisingly, Blinken raised the question of the possibility of normalizing relations between Indonesia and Israel.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah confirmed this to VOA, but the Indonesian side, he said, immediately reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to the struggle of the Palestinian people.

“Indonesian Foreign Minister (Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi) conveyed Indonesia’s steadfast position towards Palestine that Indonesia will continue with the Palestinian people to strive for justice and independence. C ‘is what the Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed to Minister of Foreign Affairs Blinken, “Faizasyah said.





Faizasyah stressed that there was no further discussion on the issue of normalization between Indonesia and Israel.

Indonesia’s attitude is in line with the mandate of the 1945 Opening Constitution (UUD) which states that “Independence is the right of all nations. Therefore, colonialism in the world must be abolished.

A Middle East observer at the University of Indonesia, Yon Machmudi, said there were indeed various efforts to promote the normalization of Indonesian-Israeli relations, both directly by Israel and across America. . But so far the government has not given a positive signal about the importance of the ongoing standardization in the near future.

According to him, Palestinian interests will always be Indonesia’s main consideration in normalizing relations with Israel. Because the Palestinian question is at the heart of Indonesian diplomacy.

“If then the Americans and the Israelis feel that normalization (Indonesia-Israel) is necessary, then this must also be balanced with their seriousness in terms of achieving a solution to Palestinian independence,” Yon said.





Yon explained that in terms of interests, Indonesia needs Israel as part of a strategic industry, but this can be satisfied without having to carry out normalization. Meanwhile, Israel needs Indonesia’s recognition and support because Indonesia also represents a democratic and moderate Islamic state.

If the normalization of Indonesia-Israel is achieved before an independent and sovereign Palestinian state is achieved, according to Yon, the impact will be very large and undermine the political stability of the country.

Yon added that the government should take steps to make the public understand that normalization with Israel is a package with the solution to Palestinian independence. If Palestine is already independent, there is no longer any reason to refuse to normalize relations with Israel.

Thus, the people are convinced that if there is an effort related to normalization, it will not betray the Palestinian struggle, but rather a package to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

News of the issue of normalization between Indonesia and Israel, conveyed by Blinken during a meeting with Retno, was first reported by a news site. Axes.

Although the two countries do not have diplomatic relations, Indonesian and Israeli officials meet often, especially on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UN) in New York.

Axes Also wrote that Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto exchanged business cards with Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata during a dinner at a regional security conference in Manama, the Bahraini capital, the month last. [em/fw/ft]