Fauci was stunned when his supporters booed Trump for receiving a recall.





Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Bidens, said he was stunned and dismayed by the way the Donald Trump supporter booed the former president when he revealed he had received a booster of COVID-19. Trump said during a live appearance in Dallas alongside former Fox News anchor Bill OReilly earlier this month that he received the recall and the crowd responded with boos. OReilly also revealed that he received the recall. I was blown away by this, Fauci said on ABCs this week. I mean, given his popularity with this band, they would hoot him, which tells me how reluctant they are to be told what they should do.

OReilly later revealed that Trump was unhappy with the public reaction and claimed he needed to console the former president. Even though he was shocked by the reaction, it hasn’t stopped Trump from continuing to advocate for vaccines. Many Trump supporters are still in shock from an interview days later with Candace Owens, in which Trump rejected the position of right-wing COVID-19 vaccine experts. The results of the vaccine are very good, Trump said. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.

Fauci celebrated Trump’s pro-vaccine comments, saying it could help convince people to get vaccinated. Well take whatever we can to get people vaccinated, Fauci said. The country’s top infectious disease specialist added that he hopes this is not a temporary turn for the former president. I think continuing to say that people should get vaccinated and explaining that to them, in my mind, is a good thing, Fauci added. I hope he will continue.

During the interview, Fauci also acknowledged that the government obviously needs to do better to have COVID-19 testing at homes for people across the country. I mean, I think things are going to improve dramatically as January approaches, but that doesn’t help us today and tomorrow, he said. Fauci also cautioned against thinking that the seemingly lower severity of the omicron variant means people don’t have to worry as much about the coronavirus. The issue we don’t want to be complacent about, Jon, is that when you have such a high volume of new infections it can negate a real decrease in severity. So if you have a lot, a lot, a lot more people with a lower severity level, it might sort of neutralize the positive effect of having less gravity when you have so many more people, Fauci said.

