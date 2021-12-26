PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal at Tripura airport on January 4





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) in Agartala on January 4, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced on Saturday.

Addressing a rally at a church in Mariamnagar in western Tripura on the occasion of Christmas, the CM said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia would also accompany the prime minister. Tripura Airport is the second in northeast India after Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. The airport was established as a military airstrip in 1942, the land of which was donated by the King of Tripura Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur. The airport was renamed in his honor in July 2018. The new terminal is being built at a cost of Rs 500 crore as part of the Airport Authority of Indias initiative to develop airports in the northeast. It will be able to handle 4 to 5 times more passengers than the current one, which has a capacity of only 500 passengers. With 19 flights operated daily, the existing terminal became saturated. The new structure covers 25,000 square meters and includes six bays, a hangar, 20 check-in counters, 5 customs counters, 10 immigration counters, an apron for six aircraft parking spaces, provisions for link, an in-line baggage system, a solar power unit capable of handling most of the facility’s energy needs, and a stand-alone wastewater treatment plant. It will also feature miniature sculptures of the 7th-century Tripuras mammoth and bas-relief sculptures of Unakoti and the Tripurasundari temple, among others. The airport will also be equipped with India’s first body scanner. The terminal was originally scheduled to be made operational before Durga Puja last year, but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/north-east-india/tripura/pm-narendra-modi-inaugurate-tripura-airport-new-terminal-7690789/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos