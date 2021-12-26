Most Unvaccinated Trump Voters Say They Will Never Get COVID Vaccine, Poll Finds





Three-quarters of unvaccinated Americans who voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020 say they will never receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a recent poll from The Economist and YouGov suggests.

The survey of around 1,500 adults showed that 75% of Trump voters despite recent public support from former presidents for vaccinations and the recall said they never plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19 .

Of those who remain unvaccinated and supported Biden, 51% said they would continue to refuse vaccination. But Biden voters say they are more open to a change of course: 35% told pollsters they could get vaccinated someday, compared to just 12% of unvaccinated Trump supporters.

The survey comes amid a continued surge in this holiday season as state and federal authorities step up efforts to distribute more COVID-19 tests, vaccinate and boost more people, and increase the capacity of healthcare facilities and test sites.

The investigation also comes after Trump, in appearances with conservative talk show hosts, touted vaccine development during his last year in office and described vaccines as being effective in preventing disease and death. . Trumps recently admitted he’s boosted, to former Fox News host Bill OReilly, drew boos from some of his supporters in the audience.

Listen, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get [COVID-19], it’s a very minor form, Trump recently told the Daily Wires to Candace Owens. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.

According to CNN, Trump even interrupted Owens at one point when she questioned the effectiveness of vaccines: Well, no, the vaccine works, he said. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not take their vaccine. But it’s always their choice, and if you get the vaccine, you’re protected.

Well take whatever we get to get people vaccinated, Dr Anthony Fauci, Bidens’ chief medical adviser, told ABC News on Sunday morning when asked about Trump’s support for the shots. I was a little dismayed when President Trump came out and made this statement and his supporters booed him, which stunned me … given his popularity with this group … which tells me how recalcitrant they are. to be told what to do. I think he continues to say that people should get vaccinated … is a good thing and I hope he will continue to do so.

Cases have steadily increased in Massachusetts, New England and across the United States for several weeks, but vaccinations and boosters have reduced severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths compared to last year.

Health officials still expect the now-dominant omicron variant and vacation travel to lead to a significant increase this winter.

Massachusetts reported more than 10,000 new cases in a single day on Friday for the first time in the two-year pandemic.

The Biden administration recently announced plans to deploy 1,000 military medical personnel to support hospital staff as cases rise. The administration also plans to purchase 500 million rapid home COVID-19 tests that Americans will be able to order for free by January.

