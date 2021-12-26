Twitter users deceive Imran Khan via leopard video





“Rare photos of a shy snow leopard on the boat, GB,” Imran Khan wrote.

Islamabad:

Netizens followed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media after sharing a video of the snow leopard on Twitter, demanding they post a video highlighting rising prices for gasoline, gas and electricity of Khan in the country.

On Saturday, Imran Khan shared a 45-second video in which he could see the leopard roaring loudly, which quickly vanished.

"Rare photos of a shy snow leopard on the boat, GB," the Prime Minister wrote.

Rare photos of a shy snow leopard in Kaplu, GB

– Imran Khan December 25, 2021

One of the users who commented on this clip shared on Twitter said the whole community faces inflation and poverty and the prime minister is only interested in tourism.

Additional snow leopard videos taken this year have been submitted. The number is increasing due to my government's strict policy that MashaAllah should protect them in their natural habitats.

– Imran Khan December 25, 2021

“Kom boogie mar ri hai aur up ko turismo ki bari hai”, Escribi Baji_Stark.

Another said: “People in Pakistan are not sure, but leopards are on the increase. Government priorities must be established ”.

User Osama Khurshid Qureshi criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his party’s recent defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local elections.

User Said: Also share a video showing the most amazing gasoline and gas prices, unemployment rate, inflation rate, State Bank reserves, current account deficit. Kuch kuda ka gof kr boy. At least for your own benefit, talk about the important thing in the elections, you lost the KPK elections. “

Unemployment in Pakistan fell from 5.8% in 2017-18 to 6.9% in 2018-19, according to the Labor Force Survey (LFS) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In the first year of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf regime, the unemployment rate for both men and women increased, with the unemployment rate for men rising from 5.1% to 5.9% and the unemployment rate of women rising to 8.3%. 10 percent, Dawn said.

The Pakistani rupee has depreciated 30.5% against the US dollar over the past three years and four months under the current government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

