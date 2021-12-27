Arab world: conflicts and climate change are at the root of the water crisis in Syria

Northeastern Syria is experiencing its worst drought in nearly 70 years, with rising temperatures and erratic weather conditions exacerbated by tensions with Turkey. Report by Daniela Sala, Bart von Laffert and Shaveen Mohammad

The September sun sets over the old olive grove as Ahmad Mahmoud Alahri walks thoughtfully from tree to tree.

The 52-year-old man breaks a piece of dry, dead wood and drops it on the gray, dusty earth. “My brother and I have already planted 8,000 trees here. It wasn’t just olive trees, but also lemon trees and vines,” he recalls. “When the Islamic State (IS) shut off our water to force us to comply, then 3,000 of our trees died, we thought, ‘this can’t be worse.’ But this year another 3,000 trees withered and died, Alahri explains, “because we don’t have water.”

This despite the fact that Ayid Saghir, the village of 1,000 inhabitants where Alahri lives, is located only 3 kilometers from the Tabqa dam on the Euphrates, The largest river in Syria. From the Alahri olive grove, the Assad reservoir in front of the dam is visible in the distance.

Since 2020, the water level of the Syrian reservoir has dropped by six meters. The Euphrates is so low that the pumping stations supposed to supply the surrounding villages and fields can no longer reach the water from the river. About a third of the roughly 200 pumps along the Euphrates were affected by low water levels in 2021 and more than 5 million people in the region lack adequate access to water, according to UN data.

What is driving the water crisis?

Globally, the Middle East is one of the regions most affected by the climate crisis. The rainy season in Syria started two months later in the winter of 2020-2021, and ended two months earlier than usual, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). In addition, the FAO found that the extreme heat in April affected the harvest in many places. Then this summer the country suffered its worst drought in 70 years, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The United Nations agency expects losses of at least 75% of field crops and up to 25% of irrigated crops across northeastern Syria.

The situation is exacerbated by a reduction in Euphrates water entering Syria from Turkey.

“The insufficient flow of the Euphrates has a direct impact on the daily life of millions of people. Drinking water is lacking in at least three government districts in Syria: in Deir-ez-Zor, Raqqa and Aleppo,” said Bo . Viktor Nylund, representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF in Syria. “We urgently need a regional conversation to find a solution as quickly as possible.”

The Euphrates crosses Turkey, Syria and Iraq. On the Turkish side is the Ataturk Dam. After the dam was completed in 1987, Turkey pledged to pass an annual average of over 500 cubic meters per second of water from the Euphrates to Syria. But this summer, it fell to 215 cubic meters per second.

The water supply of Turkey and Syria

Farmer Ahmad Mahmoud Alahri blames Turkey primarily for the situation. “Turkey wants to dry us up, there is no difference with ISIS,” he said. For nearly three years, ISIS ruled over the village of Ayid Saghir, before the Kurdish-led combat alliance, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) ousted them from the region in 2017.

Since then, the region has been considered the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) under the leadership of the Kurdish PYD party. Turkey accuses the PYD of being the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and fighting as a terrorist organization.

Like Alahri, many people in Ayid Saghir believe that Turkey is deliberately withholding water. But that cannot be proven, said UN representative Nylund: “We see that the water has decreased a lot, but we need to analyze more why the water levels are so low.” Turkey’s foreign ministry did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Health and energy impacts

Lack of water has serious consequences for more than agriculture. According to UNICEF, poor water quality leads to a significant increase in cases of diseases such as diarrhea, especially in children. Low water levels also threaten the power supply. About 3 million people in northeastern Syria get their electricity mainly from three hydroelectric plants on the Euphrates River.