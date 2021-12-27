SARAH VINE: It’s time for Boris Johnson to trust common sense and let us get on with our lives

Phew. It’s Christmas made for another year. My main emotion is relief. Not just because after weeks of grueling preparation, preparation and spending, the pressure is finally released; but because, despite the best efforts of the Covid merchants of misfortune, we have succeeded.

Granted, I still haven’t seen my parents in Italy or my brother in Spain, and I don’t imagine I will anytime soon. But I was fortunate enough to stay with dear friends who made me feel very welcome.

And against all odds, millions of other families have managed to carve out a relatively normal Christmas as well.

Covid was less the uninvited guest watching around and more that annoying uncle with bad breath and terrible jokes you just have to learn to live with at this time of year.

Control

It was, in some ways, a glimpse of things to come. If the ghost of Covid’s past is all of us curled up in our homes, terrified of a virus that has stolen too much of their lives and livelihoods and all of us of our freedoms, the ghost of Covid present seems much less apocalyptic.

It’s always worrying, it’s always a huge drain on resources; but by no means the howling specter that hovered over us last year and covered the nation in misery.

We have not yet conquered this disease but we are gaining ground against it. And while there will inevitably be setbacks, there is a definite sense that the tide is turning not only in terms of vaccinations and boosters; or treatment protocols; but also with regard to our own response to the threat.

Last Christmas we were bunnies in the headlights, confused by science and fearful of rules and regulations that made us feel like criminals in our own homes, too scared to trust our instincts.

This Christmas was very different. Yes, a lot of people put the brakes on, simplified plans, and canceled the holidays once it was clear Omicron was on the rise. But we didn’t let him stop us.

Instead, we found ways around it. People have used their common sense, depending on their situation.

A lot of my friends, for example, took off the road in the last two weeks leading up to Christmas, simply because they didn’t want their plans to be ruined. Many tested themselves daily; some went on as usual, knowing they were triples and happy to run the risk of infection for some festive fun.

Almost everyone I know has tested positive at some point, but no one has felt seriously ill, although most of my friends are over 50.

The point is, the spirit of the present of Covid is nowhere near as scary as the past of Covid, you are up to 70% less likely to need medical attention; and 45 percent less likely to land in hospital.

Boosters offer at least 85% protection against serious illness; and almost half of the population (32 million) had theirs.

New antiviral drugs further reduce the risk of hospitalization (molnupiravir by 30%, sotrovimab by 79%), and of the 132 patients with Omicron who were admitted to hospital on December 20, 14 had died. That’s 14 too many, needless to say. But it’s a much healthier picture than last year.

That said, of course, the ghosts of those horrific times still haunt us. We think of poor Derek Draper, seen this week returning from a pantomime, still confined in a wheelchair, his wife Kate Garraway still uncertain if he will ever recover completely.

And of the Queen, who this year said goodbye to that secluded and lonely familiar laughter, her lonely presence in St George’s Chapel in Windsor, a reminder of what so many have gone through. Has a monarch in history ever shown so much affinity with his people in times of crisis?

But despite all of this, and all the heartache of lost loved ones, Covid’s spirit of the future seems so much more optimistic than we perhaps could never have imagined.

With each victory against the virus, we get one step closer to taking back our lives and ultimately learning to live with this thing.

There is a feeling that we are finally starting to take back control (to make up a phrase). And my boy, does that feel good.

That is why the decisions the Prime Minister will make over the next few days are so important. Unless the numbers after Christmas go completely nuts, it seems unlikely that he will recall Parliament and that’s a good thing. But he must go further. What is needed now is a fundamental change in the government’s response to Covid, and Boris Johnson must lead the way.

It’s a very simple choice, between continuing to treat us all like children; and give back our autonomy and freedoms (as well as our responsibilities) and trust the innate common sense of the British people to do what is right if necessary.

Optimism

The second option is not just the right decision for the country as a whole, our economy, our mental health, our overall health. (Let’s not forget all those urgent missed referrals for suspected cancer during the pandemic, which some fear could reach 740,000, or the 100,000 vulnerable ghost children lost in the system during the lockdown).

It is also the right choice for Johnson politically.

Voters did not elect this conservative prime minister with an overwhelming 80-seat majority because they wanted a normative, controlling and anti-libertarian government, or to live in a country crippled by rules and regulations, their every move monitored, their private life and their non-existent autonomy.

They elected him because they saw in Johnson a certain spirit of invincible optimism. He was a man who always seemed to see the possibilities of a situation rather than its disadvantages. Someone who embraced life, unencumbered by what he would have dismissed in another incarnation as petty diktat, the pusillanimous limitations of a timid mind.

This enthusiasm, sometimes reckless but always quite contagious, is hardly visible lately. He has become almost as joyless as Scrooge, a prime minister who allowed the specter of Covid to eclipse almost everything else in his post as prime minister.

Courageous

If it doesn’t do something soon, it will be defined, forever associated in the minds of voters with one of the most painful times in recent history.

But it is not too late. He still has the power to change all of that, if only he can rediscover his faith in human ingenuity. We know Boris has it in him. He was very successful in lifting the lockdown on Freedom Day this summer, against the advice of scientists at Sage. He must now again overcome the waves of the shroud and trust the ability of individuals to manage the risk of Covid in a reasonable and responsible manner.

Leadership is not about taking the path of least resistance or always taking the safest course of action. As Johnson’s great hero Churchill has shown, it’s about making tough choices under impossible circumstances and ultimately having the courage of your convictions.

The risk-free thing to do would be to impose further restrictions in the coming weeks. The brave thing would be to argue for freedom and argue that with boosters and antivirals, and the fact that Omicron seems so soft, the case for restrictions is weaker than ever.

I think I know what the British Bulldog would have done. Let’s see what Boris decides.