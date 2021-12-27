Why is America pushing Russia and China together?

Since 1972, the division of China and Russia has been a cornerstone of U.S. foreign and security policy. Any attempt at an understanding or, worse, a tacit, written or embryonic alliance directed against the United States should derail. President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger traveled to China in 1972 precisely to sever what was believed to be a Sino-Soviet alliance.

Today, this policy is effectively abandoned. U.S. foreign policy now apparently prioritizes issues that not only allow but push China and Russia into each other’s arms, notwithstanding well-known bilateral disputes and even confrontations. The two countries never saw each other as natural friends. Military skirmishes over border disputes have taken place. Russia, one of the largest net exporters of fossil fuels, benefits from high oil prices. China, the first net importer, benefits from a low price. On the major issue of climate change, they also disagree. December 13, 2021, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution presenting the climate crisis as a threat to international peace and security. China abstained. A month earlier at the UNClimateConference, Beijingsigned an agreement with the United States who, John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s special climate envoy, called for a roadmap for our future collaboration to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It may have been in sight for some time, but during a video summit on December 15, 2021, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping ensured their mutual support and informed the world that they shared a vision. common to major geopolitical questions. The friendship ended, however, unless there was an alliance, but the message was clear that the two leaders do not like the way the United States is acting abroad and is coming together to end the era of American hegemony. Whether they can agree on a common path as an alternative to the US-led global system is a completely different story and remains to be seen.

For the United States, this can only be called a major setback. America’s decline in the form of a shrinking share of global gross domestic product (GDP) cannot be hidden or reversed. Yet it is by far the strongest country in the world. Therefore, it remains possible for clever US diplomacy to prevent China and Russia from drawing closer.

President Bill Clinton had an unprecedented opportunity to shape a new world order, just as President Harry Truman did in the aftermath of World War II. Clinton did not try but was content to take advantage of his country’s global supremacy without realizing that it would not last. His successors will pay the price for his omission.

Another chance was offered to President George W. Bush with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The rest of the world was ready and willing to follow the example of the United States on condition that Washington appealed to the world powers in an effort common to fight terrorism. Instead, Bush opted for a coalition of the willing, which turned out to be narrow and rejected the interests of other countries, or at least that’s how they saw it. Yet in the first decade of the 21st century, the United States was still the undisputed number one power. Bush has undoubtedly hinted that, if necessary, the United States would resort to military power to achieve its ambitions. Friends and enemies alike have adjusted their policies accordingly. But many did not like him.

President Barack Obama has attempted to make friends in a world where friendship doesn’t count for much in the face of unconditional interests. His efforts have been commendable, but unsuccessful. Potential enemies began to believe that the United States was renouncing the use of military power; such an impression is dangerous because it prompts dissatisfied nations to test the waters with little risk of military retaliation. Local and regional conflicts have multiplied and have gone beyond American control. The allies began to harbor doubts as to whether the United States would actually fulfill its written or unwritten commitments to help them. The American alliance system has been weakened and opened the door for China and Russia as well as regional powers such as Turkey to gain a foothold around the world, quietly eroding American supremacy.

President Donald Trump’s foreign and security policies were opaque, leaving much of policy making to chance and giving the impression of a ship without a captain. But behind the confusion and reckless decisions, there was some logic: Trump was the first president to recognize that the Americas ‘decline in global GDP meant that the United States’ global commitments had to be reduced. Behind a noisy facade, a strategic withdrawal takes place. Trump gave the impression that he did not want to apply military might, which paints a weaker image of the United States than it actually was.

So when Biden took office, the door was left open for him to reorient American foreign policy. Biden faces a number of challenges and issues: China, Russia, Taiwan, Ukraine, Iran, and North Korea, to name a few. They can only be resolved if he is able and willing to decide what the United States stands for, how it will respond to foreign crises, and what his grand design is for the United States and the world. If he is able, a solution for everyone is possible; otherwise, it will be stuck in the quagmire. The underlying question is whether the way the United States sees itself is in line with how it is viewed by others and what the balance of power looks like in 2021.

As far as we can see, Ukraine is first in the queue. Russia continues to insist on its right to block Kiev’s future NATO membership and to limit NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe. There is a tendency in the West to view this confrontation as a holdover from the Cold War where the United States, its European allies and NATO confront the Soviet Union now in the form of Russia and China is neutral. But the Cold War is overblown, the chances that such a prospect of providing a solution does not look good.

The interests of Russia and China in the future of Ukraine diverge strategically and economically. The Russians worried about a potential threat coming from Ukrainian territory are of little importance to China. Economically, they have competing interests. Russia would like to get its hands on these resources. China would resist such a thing; Beijing imports iron ore, grains, oil, fats and ferrous metals from Ukraine to diversify its supply chains and does not want Russia to take over. More than ten years ago, China and Ukraine entered into a strategic partnership which, on its tenth anniversary in June 2021, was applauded by both sides.

But US policy has pushed Russia and China together on an issue where the two countries disagree. Foreigners are not privy to all the information and intelligence, but the United States has overlooked an opportunity to exploit its different interests. Going forward, as Russia and China work more concertedly to oppose America’s global position, America will need to do better.

Joergen Oerstroem Moeller is a former Secretary of State at the Royal Danish Foreign Ministry and author of Asia Transformation: From Economic Globalization to Regionalization, ISEAS, Singapore 2019 and The Veil of Circumstance: Technology, Values, Dehumanization and the Future of Economics and Politics, ISEAS, Singapore, 2016.

