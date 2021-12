Dollar remains stable as Omicron eclipses opening up Asian markets: markets veil

(Bloomberg) – The dollar was stable against its major peers on Monday morning as traders weighed cases of coronavirus spikes and the Chinese central bank’s promise of economic support over the weekend. Bloomberg’s Most Read Stock futures for Japan showed a mixed start earlier, after Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday despite an all-time high for the S&P 500. Some stock markets are closed or have truncated times and volumes may be thinner than usual. Reports say that new daily infections in the United States with the omicron virus variant have overtaken those from the delta wave, while China has recorded the highest number of local cases since January. Pathogen causes disruption, including cancellation of nearly 2,400 flights over U.S. holiday weekend In China, the central bank pledged on Saturday to further support the real economy and said it would make monetary policy more forward-looking and targeted, amid easing expectations as a housing slowdown undermines Economic Growth. Chinese regulators are also planning tighter controls on overseas sales of shares by domestic companies and intend to ban those that could pose a threat to national security, the latest move Beijing has taken to crack down. quotes abroad. The possible easing of Chinese policy contrasts with the steps taken by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to tackle high inflation by reducing stimulus measures. The outlook for monetary policy, the virus and corporate earnings is shaping thinking about the possibility that global stocks may continue to rise after nearly doubling from pandemic lows. On the virus front, Anthony Fauci, senior medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said Americans should remain vigilant against the omicron variant despite evidence that its symptoms may be less severe as the volume of cases may still overwhelm hospitals. The story continues Elsewhere, Vice President Kamala Harris said the Biden administration was looking for a way forward for its Build Back Better economic recovery. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country had abandoned interest rate hikes as a tool to control price pressures. Meanwhile, Bitcoin had a stable holiday weekend and was trading around $ 50,000 early in Asia on Monday. What to watch this week: Markets in Hong Kong, Australia, Canada and UK close on Monday

Chinese industrial profits, Monday

First jobless claims in the United States, Thursday For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog. Some of the main movements in the markets: Actions The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday

The Nasdaq 100 index climbed 0.8% on Thursday

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.3% earlier Currencies Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% on Thursday

The euro was at $ 1.1318

The Japanese yen was at 114.38 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3746 to the dollar Obligations Merchandise West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $ 73.79 per barrel on Thursday

Gold was at $ 1,817.32 an ounce Most Read Bloomberg Businessweek 2021 Bloomberg LP

