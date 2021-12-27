New warning to Boris Johnson as poll says he risks losing majority

Boris Johnson was warned last night that his party was on the verge of losing more than 100 seats unless he got a handle on the sleazy.

A major poll put Labor six points ahead of the Tories as voters voice their anger over bickering over lobbying and Downing Street parties.

A constituency-by-constituency analysis revealed that five Cabinet ministers would lose their seats if an election were to take place now, including the prime minister.

It reveals that older voters and those in rural areas, traditional conservative strongholds, are most likely to be concerned about recent allegations of lobbying and party lockdown.

The poll of 10,000 people, carried out by Survation, puts the Sir Keir Starmers party at 41% of the vote, the Tories at 35% and the Liberal Democrats at 9%.

A constituency-by-constituency analysis revealed that five Cabinet ministers would lose their seats if an election were held now, including the prime minister

This would allow Labor to win 309 seats, 11 less than the majority, but a net gain of 107 from their disastrous election night in 2019.

The Tories would gain 255 seats, for a net loss of 111. The SNP is expected to reclaim 54 seats while the Lib Dems would fall to nine seats, indicating that they will have little impact on traditional conservative constituencies despite the success of the by-elections.

Cabinet members at risk are Environment Secretary George Eustice, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Alok Sharma, Chairman of the COP26 Environmental Summit.

The poll, commissioned by the activist group 38 Degrees, was analyzed using a method that produces forecasts based on small geographic areas.

In addition to voting intent, the survey asked the public to judge government behavior using the Nolan Seven Principles for Standards in Public Service.

These are altruism, integrity, openness, objectivity, responsibility, honesty and leadership. The government got bad results on all of them.

Professor Christopher Hanretty, of Royal Holloway University, analyzed the results and said: His older voters who are most likely to say the government is not respecting Nolan’s principles.

The Tories would gain 255 seats, for a net loss of 111. The SNP is expected to reclaim 54 seats while the Lib Dems would fall to nine seats, indicating that they will have little impact on traditional conservative constituencies despite the success of the by-elections.

This weekend, Downing Street posted photographs of Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie enjoying Christmas at Checkers, the Prime Ministers’ campaign retreat in Buckinghamshire

The couple were seen making Zoom calls from their desks with Ms Johnson cradling newborn baby Romy on her lap. Romy’s name was displayed with Brother Wilf’s name on a trendy 10 lightbox

This can be seen by comparing younger urban areas with older rural areas. London constituencies, for example, are much less likely to voice concern given the share of the vote Labor usually receives there.

The poll predicted Labor would make major gains in the so-called Red Wall, overturning many seats won by the Tories in 2019.

Of the 40 key Red Wall seats held by the Tories, only three (Dudley North, Morley & Outwood and Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland) are expected to remain blue.

The projected winning margins were significant, with many seats voted 50 percent or more for Labor.

Matthew McGregor, chief executive of 38 Degrees, said: The anger over misery and the cost of living crisis is a collapse in support for the Conservatives and will cost them their majority if things don’t change drastically. The message to Boris Johnson from this poll is clear: Show voters the respect they deserve, clean up the dirt and solve the cost of living crisis.

Major donor threatens to unplug Yesterday, a major Conservative Party donor questioned whether Boris Johnson should stay in the lead. John Caudwell, the billionaire founder of Phones4U, said he was alarmed by the Prime Minister’s attempt to protect former Cabinet Minister Owen Paterson after being convicted of pressuring ministers. Mr Caudwell, who backed Mr Johnson for the post of prime minister and gave the Tories $ 500,000 ahead of the last election, said he was not sure Mr Johnson would survive. What really worries me is this sleazy problem and the fact that he doesn’t stand up firmly enough against what happened, he said. The observer. I was incredibly disappointed when I heard him almost defend and… try to find a solution to Owen Paterson. I’m not sure he can survive this, and I’m not even sure he should survive it. The businessman has warned that he will not continue to support the Conservative Party if it continues to be affected by the sleazy allegations.

Voters who backed the Tories in 2019 to make Brexit a success are angry and disheartened by the government’s actions.

A separate poll by Focaldata for the Sunday Times gave Labor an eight point lead over the Tories and suggested they would win a majority of 26 seats.

This weekend, Downing Street posted photographs of Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie enjoying Christmas at Checkers, the prime ministers’ countryside retreat in Buckinghamshire.

The couple were seen making Zoom calls from their desks with Ms Johnson cradling newborn baby Romy on her lap. Romy’s name was displayed with Brother Wilf’s name on a trendy 10 lightbox.