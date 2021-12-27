2022 will be golden page for building a new India, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Mann Ki Baat Sunday radio show said 2022 would be the golden page in building a new India. “I am fully convinced that with this determination the country will move forward in the coming year, and 2022 will be the golden page in building a new India,” he said. Amid the increase in Omicron-linked Covid cases, Modi said individual vigilance and discipline is a great strength of the country in the fight against the new variant of the coronavirus. Modi said India had done “unprecedented” work in its vaccination campaign if its vaccination figures were compared to global figures. However, he also urged people to be cautious against the new variant of the virus. “This new variant of Omicron is under constant review by our scientists. Every day they get new data and action is taken based on their suggestions, ”Modi said. Individual vigilance and discipline is a “great strength” of the country in the fight against the new variant of the coronavirus, he said. Our experience over the past two years is that our own effort as a citizen is very important to overcome this global pandemic, he added. “It is our collective strength that will defeat the crown. We must enter 2022 with this sense of responsibility,” said the Prime Minister. “Going over 140 million doses of vaccines is a feat for every Indian. It shows the confidence of every Indian in the system; trusts science and scientists; and also testifies to the will of us Indians who assume our responsibilities towards society, ”he added. Modi announced on Saturday that the vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 15 and 18 years old would start from January 3, while the “precautionary dose” for health and front-line staff would be administered from 10 January. He also said the precautionary dose would also be available for citizens over 60 and those with co-morbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year. In the speech, Modi also spoke about Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to injuries at a Bengaluru military hospital last week after being seriously injured in the helicopter crash near Coonoor that killed the General CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 members of the armed forces. Group Captain Singh was the sole survivor of the December 8 crash. The Prime Minister spoke about the Air Warrior’s inspirational letter to his school weeks after being honored with the Shaurya Chakra Prize for showing exemplary poise and skill. (This story was not edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

