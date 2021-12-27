Bush official tears Trump Jr.’s dismissal out of Christian goodness





Peter Wehner, who served in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and George W. Bush, tore Donald Trump Jr. to pieces on Sunday in a recent speech he gave to young conservatives.

Wehner did nothing to ridicule the character of Trump Jr., whom he called rife with corruption, incompetence and banality. But it was Trump Jr.’s recent speech in Phoenix, Arizona, at the America Fest conference in Turning Point, US, that Wehner particularly took issue with.

Wehner wrote in The Atlantic:

Throughout his speech, Don Jr. described a scenario in which Trump supporters, Americans living in Red America, are relentlessly attacked by a vicious and brutal enemy. He described it as an existential battle between good and evil. One side must prevail; the other must be overwritten. This in turn justifies all the means necessary to win.

Wehner, a devout Christian and member of the Trinity Forum, lambasted Trump Jr. for invoking Christian values ​​in his speech.

And the son of the former president has a message for the tens of millions of evangelicals who form the dynamic foundation of the GOP: The scriptures are essentially a manual for suckers, Wehner wrote. The teachings of Jesus have given us nothing.

Wehner quoted Trump Jr. who said of the values ​​of the Christian community: “We’ve turned the other cheek and I kind of understand the biblical reference, I understand the mentality but it hasn’t helped us. OKAY? We did not get anything back, although we gave up ground in all the major institutions.

Wehner concluded that Trump Jr.’s message is that the ethics of Jesus prevented the successful continuation of cultural wars against the left.

If the ethics of Jesus encourages sensitivities which could lead politicians to act a little less brutally, a little more civilly, with a little more grace? Then it has to go, Wehner concluded, that was the thrust of Trump Jr.’s message to young conservatives.

