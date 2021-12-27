In Erdogans shoes: what is he thinking?

Recep Tayyip Erdogan held power in Turkey for almost 20 years, first as prime minister and then as president. With inflation soaring and his currency collapsing, Erdogan’s eccentric ideas about economic policy seem to have made a bad situation worse, but what if we saw it from his point of view? We steal a memo on ergonomics deep inside the Turkish presidential palace.

From: Office of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey

My dear Turks,

I am writing this with a heavy heart, but with a very fine pen.

We have seen large-scale government borrowing, a currency crash, runaway inflation, and central bank resignations because its leaders wanted to lower interest rates.

No, my friends, I’m not talking about the last few months, a scene painted by biased western media, who even doubts that I graduated from college (of course I did, although no one seems to believe me, but I digress).

I rather refer to the dark days from 1994, when you voted for me as mayor of Istanbul.

the financial crisis that we were living then had paralyzed us. I got you out of this mess by doing everything I could to beautify Istanbul. I brought you green buses, I built you recycling factories. I even gave you my e-mail address to allow you to have a direct role in governance. Surely my experience changed Istanbul, the city of centuries. So, I decided to rule for centuries.

But not without challenges. When you elected me Prime Minister in a landslide in 2002, we were crippled by another financial crisis, Thanks to ineptitude of those I replaced: the lira was totally out of control, confidence in the economy was so low that almost two-thirds of bank accounts were held in foreign currencies, and corruption allegations against the old leadership had weakened our great nation. Of course, nothing like it slander whether about Corruption, mismanagement or desperate dollarization can be thrown against my current government. I repeat, none!

Back to those First days. When I took over, things immediately changed. We bounced back, like the the great Ottomans made after their mediocre European campaigns (unfortunately our own recent European campaigns have been thwarted by the arrogance and conspiracy). But let’s go back to this golden age of my first term: under my supervision GDP almost tripled in just four years, foreign direct investment has exploded, and unemployment and inflation have reached record levels.

My dear friends, you did not appreciate the good thing that you had for you.

You were ungrateful. You protested against progress. So, I pushed back. And when your Western donors didn’t take a clue, and tried a extra-constitutional coup, I retaliated with a constitutional who did it right, and put me in charge correctly.

Now you and your friends are starting over, doubt my plans for our economic recovery.

My dear Turks, as I said recently in parliament, so many the Koran and me can assure you: with lower interest rate come less worry and more borrowing and spending! If we throw the the evil of wear, you will be self-sufficient and produce more exports. Growth will follow, Inshallah!

I want to put your money where my mouth is: in my personal desire to lower interest rates, I even kept all the scissors I have ever used on display. After all, my economy is based on family and friends, to free our workers, and fight a war of economic independence.

Believe me, brothers and sisters. My plan, based on the theories of economists old and New, now depends on you. I go guarantee a return on your deposits, but only if your deposits are in lire. Things are already in motion to your benefit: the price increases were offset by a to augment in your wages. Strangers come back, read it already bounce, although I had to sell billions of dollars to intervene.

And what’s a little weakness in reading it if it helps us export the wonderful things we make to the world, eh? Our African brothers, also victims of Western predators, would they not be safer with more of our armed drones? Remember, my friends: we are in the middle of the Acquired Impotence Syndrome. the independence the Central Bank is overrated, and not necessary for those who love their country! Orthodoxy is slavery! We will break these chains! Goodbye Turkey!

And don’t forget, there is something like Turkish exceptionalism. It is the Turks who invented the COVID vaccine (even though they were in Germany). It is the Turks who do the best to stop Russia to invade Ukraine. It is the Turks who will help stabilize our brothers in Africa. Even Elon Musk is not a Turk but still a kind man who considered him a honor to meet me promised to enrich our quest for the stars, putting our satellite in space.

We are a great nation, my friends. We have seen these bread lines before. But these westerners reports on hunger and despair grow old. I am convinced that after stopping a run on banks, when this is all over, we will be a escape star. I urge you: do not believe it opponents. Borrow freely, spend abundantly, enjoy life and don’t forget to vote in 2023!