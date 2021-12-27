Indian Prime Minister Modi announces precautionary doses, vaccines for children and the world’s first DNA vaccine for Covid-19





Barely a few months after achieving an incredible billion vaccinations, India is boldly moving forward in its fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. December 25theIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and shared details regarding new guidelines, vaccination efforts and updates to public health measures that the country will encourage to move forward. The address comes at a time when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly around the world, representing a sharp increase in the number of positive cases worldwide. Among the many topics covered by the speech, one of the most crucial and anticipated announcements concerned the availability of precautionary doses. Modi announced that from January 2022, these doses would be available for frontline and healthcare workers, as well as eligible seniors with co-morbidities. These injections are similar to the booster injections offered in other countries such as the United States, with the aim of attenuating the waning immune response provided by the original vaccine injections. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers speech on the country’s 71st Independence Day … [+] celebrations, which mark the 70th anniversary of the end of British colonial rule, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2017. India can defend itself against anyone who seeks “to act against our country,” the Prime Minister said Narendra Modi. . / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH (Photo credit to read PRAKASH SINGH / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: US President Joe Biden (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi … [+] participate in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden hosts a Quad Leaders Summit later today with Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. (Photo by Sarahbeth Maney-Pool / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Also, another important aspect of the talk was to discuss immunizations for children. In his speech, Modi announced that children between the ages of 15 and 18 will be eligible for the vaccine from January, marking an important milestone in the country’s vaccination strategy. Notably, Modi said it would provide some level of education standardization for children, allowing for a higher level of confidence when students return to their respective educational institutions at a time when the number of cases is increasing. The announcement is also timely, as on the same morning Indian regulators approved the Bharat Biotechs Covaxin vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12 to 18. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Bharat Biotech is one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies and vaccine developers, and has been at the forefront of the country’s fight against Covid-19 with its 2-dose vaccination of Covaxin. This in addition to the Covishield vaccine by Serum Institute of India, yet another prominent and famous Indian vaccine developer. In addition to the focus on using existing vaccines to prevent the spread of disease, PM Modi also assured Indians that the world’s first DNA vaccine against Covid-19 continues to be researched and developed, with more than one nasal vaccine. Earlier this year, Indian government granted emergency use authorization for Zydus Cadilas DNA vaccine, citing interim results from phase III clinical trials that indicated nearly 66% efficacy for symptomatic cases. Without a doubt, this address to the nation from Prime Minister Modi is a way to revitalize the country and boost morale at a time when uncertainty is rapidly setting in. While the Omicron variant quickly reached almost every corner of the Earth, most countries face incredibly difficult questions regarding healthcare worker shortages, the balance between economic stability and new travel restrictions, and social, and the management of overburdened health systems and infrastructure. The Prime Minister unequivocally urged Indians to remain calm, remain vigilant and not let our guard down against the deadly virus, exclaiming: As the virus is mutating, our ability and confidence to rise to the challenge. challenge also multiply with our innovative spirit. Without a doubt, this spirit of innovation has certainly been evident in India’s long struggle with the virus. Its efforts to encourage immunization rates among a population of over one billion people, its commitment to building a rapid economic and social response, and the country’s cultivation of the scientific ingenuity necessary to research and develop multiple Local vaccine candidates, are certainly worth celebrating indeed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/saibala/2021/12/26/indias-pm-modi-announces-precautionary-doses-vaccines-for-kids–the-worlds-first-dna-vaccine-for-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos