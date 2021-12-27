Boris Johnson sacrificed his lead in the polls by losing the ability to unite Leave supporters amid sordid and rule-breaking allegations, but Labor has yet to win the confidence of voters, according to the analysis by election guru Sir John Curtice.

The academic said the Tories had lost their footing as Leave voters increasingly abandoned the party in response to growing allegations of wrongdoing by ministers and officials.

However, Sir Keir Starmer struggled to make that impression, Sir John added, with the public still not knowing what the Labor Party stands for.

Sir Johns poll, which draws on data from 12 different companies, shows Tories started the year 39%, rose to 43% following the successful rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, but collapsed to 37 percent in November and 33 percent in December.

Meanwhile, Labor ends the year with 39% support for a significant lead over the government, but no more than the party won around the same time last year. Sir John said I: We are talking about a collapse of the Conservative vote, not a revival of the Labor Party. The point is, Labor has yet to make some significant step forward in its own popularity. It’s all about the conservatives going down the drain.

Since the 2019 general election, the Tories have garnered weak support from remaining voters, peaking at 24% in the middle of this year, down from just 19% on election day. But the proportion of Leavers supporting the party has fallen from 74% two years ago to just 53% now.

The crucial attribute Boris Johnson brought to the table was not just his actual success in general, as it was not to unite left voters behind the Conservative Party, Sir John said. This is what is now in question. The point is, Labor is coming back into the game just if the Leave coalition fractures, this is the prospect that, as it stands, has apparently opened up to some extent.

Sir Keir is now ahead of Mr Johnson in the polls on who would make the best national leader. But Sir John warned that it was now an easy test to pass due to the general unpopularity of prime ministers, adding: Johnson just manages to be less unpopular than John Major and Gordon Brown, but he will in that direction. He said: At some point the Labor Party has to come out of the fence and start telling us what it would do. He is still deeply, deeply reluctant to tell us what he would do.

The small parties have all remained roughly stable throughout the year: the Liberal Democrats were in seven to 10 percent, the Greens in four to seven and Reform UK in two to four until December when they reached five percent, including one in 10 voters, another sign of the Conservatives’ troubles.

Over the next few months, the two key factors in party fortunes will be the progression of the current wave of Covid-19 and the outcome of investigations into allegations that Downing Street has violated party foreclosure and funding rules. The Prime Minister drew his credibility with voters, according to Sir John, which made it more difficult to get a political message across.

On Covid, he added, the UK government has put a firm bet on vaccines and is hopeful that the vaccine rollout will get there without causing the collapse of the NHS or other services.